Disney+’s ‘Loki’ has added Richard E. Grant to its cast, although as is to be expected, it was not revealed what role he will be playing.

The series was developed by writer Michael Waldron (‘Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness’) and will be directed by Kate Herron (‘Sex Education’). Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as the time anomaly version of the trickster god from ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Sophia Di Martino appears to be playing Loki as a woman, based on paparazzi photos from the set. Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Owen Wilson are also part of the cast, but their roles are unknown. Cailey Fleming and Sasha Lane are also rumored to be part of the cast but are currently unconfirmed.

‘Loki’ is expected to arrive on Disney+ next spring, following the releases of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ and ‘WandaVision’, both of which are expected later this year. ‘Loki’ will be followed by ‘Hawkeye’, as well as three shows featuring new characters, ‘Moon Knight’, ‘Ms. Marvel’, and ‘She-Hulk’. It is expected that each of the Marvel shows will consist of six episodes.

It is expected that the plot lines of both ‘Loki’ and ‘WandaVision’ will heavily factor into ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. That should be pretty cohesive, with the same writer working on ‘Loki’ and ‘Doctor Strange’.

Grant stars in the new AMC series ‘Dispatches From Elsewhere’, and was recently seen in ‘Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker’. He may also be recognized for ‘The Scarlet Pimpernel’, ‘Gosford Park’, ‘Doctor Who’, ‘Downton Abbey’, ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’, and of course, ‘Spice World’. He was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’.

What do you think of the cast of ‘Loki’ so far?

Source: The Wrap