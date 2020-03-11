Is someone trying to tell us something? In January, Disney+’s ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ had to scrap plans to film in Puerto Rico after the area was damaged by earthquakes. Now, production in Prague has been shut down due to threats from the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. The government of Prague has already shut down schools, as the virus has rapidly spread from Asia to parts of Europe and is now popping up with increasing frequency in the U.S.

Is this series cursed?!

The majority of the series was filmed in Atlanta, and reportedly the cast and crew were summoned back there from Prague. Shooting in that country was only supposed to take about a week, so it doesn’t seem as though this portion was that important, and it’s possible that a substitute location can be secured.

Hopefully, things will pan out. Disney+ previously expected to have ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ up and streaming in August, to be followed by ‘WandaVision’. The Marvel Studios series were a big selling point of Disney+ in the first place.

For the record, ‘WandaVision’ has wrapped, and ‘Loki’ is now filming. (Although for comparison’s sake, ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ began filming before ‘WandaVision’.) There hasn’t been much news on ‘Hawkeye’, but pre-production continues on second-wave shows ‘She-Hulk’, ‘Moon Knight’, and ‘Ms. Marvel’.

Following the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience — in Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The series also welcomes the return of Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter and Daniel Brühl as the villain, Zemo, plus the addition of Wyatt Russell, who will be playing John Walker, a character that most comic book fans will recognize. The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this fall.

In addition to Mackie, Stan, VanCamp, Brühl, and Russell, the cast of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ also includes Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Carl Lumbly (possibly playing Isaiah Bradley, the first Black Captain America), Noah Mills, and Adepero Oduye.

Source: Deadline