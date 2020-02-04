We’ve all been waiting to see the return of Loki in his own series on Disney+ and the recent Super Bowl 2020 ad for the streaming service did just that. Now, Marvel has released a synopsis which has given a few new key details for the show.

You can read the first official synopsis below!

In Marvel Studios’ new series, the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron directs, and Michael Waldron is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ next year—2021.

While this does take place after ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ it still isn’t clear if this Loki is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that we’ve been watching for over 20-films or one in an alternate timeline. However, Hiddleston has confirmed that he’s been asked two key questions:

“Is Loki really dead and what is Loki doing with that cube? It’s always the cubes. This series will answer both of the questions.”

One thing we have learned is that the God of Mischief will likely be up against Owen Wilson in the upcoming season as the actor has been cast in a “major role.” I can’t expect it is one that will be on the God of Mischief’s side. On top of that, rumors have been swirling that this will be a time-traveling adventure. We’ll have to wait and see if Wilson’s character could be involved in that portion of the plot.

Are you looking forward to checking out ‘Loki’ on Disney+? What did you think about the first synopsis for the series? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

‘Loki’ will be causing mischief on Disney+ in the Spring of 2021!