Luke Wilson is headed to the small screen on the DC Comics-based series ‘Stargirl’, coming to DC Universe and The CW. On that show, he plays Pat Dugan, the new stepfather of the titular superhero. Now his brother has signed on to the competition. Owen Wilson has been cast on Disney+’s ‘Loki’ in a “major role” although the identity of his character was not disclosed.

Tom Hiddleston returns as the famous trickster god, who was killed in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ but may have been spared thanks to the time travel shenanigans of ‘Endgame’ in which the 2012 version of Loki escaped with the Tesseract, apparently creating a chronal anomaly. The only other known cast member is Sophia Di Martino who MIGHT be playing a female version of Loki. It was recently rumored that the show will include Sera, an angelic character from the comics who happens to be transgender.

Beyond that, it seems that ‘Loki’ will also involve time travel, and will in some way, set up the events of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, as will the Disney+ series ‘WandaVision’ which will arrive before ‘Loki’. Both shows will consist of six episodes.

Wilson may be best known for starring in comedies like the ‘Meet the Parents’/’Fockers’ series, or for playing Hansel in the ‘Zoolander’ movies. He has also starred in ‘Wedding Crashers’, ‘Marley & Me’, ‘Shanghai Noon’ and its sequels, ‘Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian’, and ‘Hall Pass’ among others. He is a frequent star of Wes Anderson’s quirky dramedies, having co-starred in ‘The Royal Tenenbaums’, ‘The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou’, ‘The Darjeeling Limited’, ‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’, ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’, and in the upcoming ‘The French Dispatch’. His voice should also be recognized as that of Lightning McQueen, from Disney’s ‘Cars’ franchise.

Michael Waldron wrote ‘Loki’ and Kate Herron is set to direct. Production was expected to begin in January, and the show is expected sometime in 2021.

What do you think of Owen Wilson joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Source: ComicBook.com