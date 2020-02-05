During a call with industry analysts, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed the release time frames for some highly anticipated original programs– the second season of ‘The Mandalorian’, and the premieres of Marvel Studios’ ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ and ‘WandaVision’. While he didn’t give exact launch dates, Iger did give a better idea of when to expect these shows.

First up will be ‘The Falcon and Winter Soldier’ which is set to arrive in August. This info was revealed (perhaps accidentally) last week, but now it’s official.

‘The Mandalorian’ will arrive in October. Season 1 premiered this past November, so that means less than a year will have gone by between seasons.

And finally, ‘WandaVision’ is “on track” for a December arrival. (The third Marvel series, ‘Loki’ will arrive sometime in 2021.)

‘The Mandalorian’ S1 consisted of eight episodes, and the second will be the same. The Marvel shows are expected to last six episodes. Iger indicated that these shows will stick to the one episode per week format of ‘The Mandalorian’ S1 and most (all?) original Disney+ series.

Like all streaming services, Disney+ doesn’t release its streaming numbers, but we all know that ‘The Mandalorian’ was a huge hit based purely on the avalanche of Baby Yoda memes.

However, the services do release their subscriber info and in less than four months, Disney+ has attracted 28.6 million subscribers, compared to Disney’s other service, Hulu, which has been around for years now, which claims 30.7 million, just slightly more. Netflix remains the king of the hill, with 61 million, but Iger expressed his desire to eventually claim 60 million to 90 million subscribers within five years. Currently, it is only available in the U.S., Canada, The Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand.

Iger stated that there was a possibility that Disney+ could tailor spin-offs from ‘The Mandalorian’. (Like maybe ‘Cara Dune‘?!) Expect more characters to be introduced in Season 2 that could potentially venture off into their own televised escapades. Iger also teased that “a certain child” would play in with other metrics and the “evolution” of Disney+.

Are you enjoying Disney+ so far? What new projects are you looking forward to the most?

Source: TV Line