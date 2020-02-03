Disney+ is preparing to launch a slew of new shows which take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Tom Hiddleston has given a new behind-the-scenes look a how he’s been preparing his return as ‘Loki.’ While this is cool to see, I won’t lie that it isn’t quite as exciting as the brief snippet from the series that Disney+ aired during Super Bowl 2020.

While the God of Lies won’t be the same incarnation that we’ve come to know and love – as this one hasn’t gone through all the events from ‘Thor: The Dark World’, ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, or his death in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ – this version is a Loki who has yet to be redeemed. On top of that, since this will be Loki we saw escape in ‘Endgame, he will be carrying an Infinity Stone at the start of the series. Could this be a way for the Marvel to pave a way for Loki’s return to the MCU?

Hiddleston shared the following on Instagram:



View this post on Instagram Prep is going really well. #Loki A post shared by Tom Hiddleston (@twhiddleston) on Jan 27, 2020 at 11:35am PST

It’s great to see him working hard!

Fans who closely follow the MCU know that Loki’s escape likely means that this version of the character could be in a different timeline. There are countless ways this series could play out, but whatever happens, we’re all rooting for him to return to the MCU proper by the time the show comes to an end. Previously, the actor did let fans know the show would deal with the following questions: “Is Loki really dead and what is Loki doing with that cube? It’s always the cubes. This series will answer both of the questions.”

Are you looking forward to checking out ‘Loki’ on Disney+? Share your thoughts in the comments below, True Believers!