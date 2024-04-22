The world got a bit more exciting on Super Bowl Sunday – February 11th – when Marvel dropped the first trailer for the forthcoming third Deadpool movie, which they announced was officially titled ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’

Mark today as another exciting day on the calendar, as Marvel has provided us with the second full trailer for the film!

Rather than inundate you with silly ramblings about the two characters and the long-gestating crossover between them that many thought would never happen, we will instead jump right in and give you the trailer in all its insane glory. Take a peek:

There’s a good amount to unpack here, and no shortage of fun Easter eggs for fans as well. Everything from meta jokes such as the store in the background called “Liefeld’s Just Feet” (a cheeky reference to Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld, who is notorious in the comic-book world for struggling to draw character’s feet) to in-movie references of Ant-Man/Giant-Man’s helmet and skull/body being used as an apparent bad-guy hideout, to deep-cut appearances from Dogpool and Alioth (best known to audiences of TV’s ‘Loki’ fame)… there’s no doubt this is going to be a big movie with lots of eye candy for fans to take in when it finally hits theaters in a few short months.

Shawn Levy directs DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg, and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers. DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios’ DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD, and premium screens everywhere.