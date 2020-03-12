The third wife has been found for the ABC pilot ‘The Brides’, based on a trio of Dracula’s lovers. ‘Gotham’ veteran Erin Richards will portray Renée Pélagie, is a leading model agent who has a history for having “torrid affairs” with her female clients.

“In her former life, she was the wife of the Marquis de Sade when she invited Dracula into her ‘house of pain’ and asked to be ‘turned’ by him.”

Richards joins a cast that already includes Gina Torres as Cleo, a queen in her past life, who is now a real estate mogul in New York and Katherine Reis as Lily, a former prostitute during the time of Jack the Ripper. Richards character will interact with Sophia Tatum as young aspiring model Justine Strang, who has a secret connection to Dracula, who will be played by Goran Višnjić. The cast also includes Chris Mason as Roland Grant, another real estate mogul and a rival to Cleo. Like Justine, Roland also has a connection to Dracula.

In this version of the story, Dracula, the powerful, ageless and iconic King of Night who turned each of his three brides, is left for dead at his destroyed castle in the Carpathian mountains while his three wives, Cleo, Renee and Lily, flee to start a new life together.

‘The Brides’ was developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (‘Riverdale’, ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’). Maggie Kiley, who previously worked on ‘Riverdale’ will direct the pilot.

Richards spent five years portraying Barbara Kean on FOX’s ‘Gotham’, which, like ‘The Brides’ was produced by Warner Brothers TV. She also recently starred in the comedy film ‘The Christmas Kid’. She directed one episode of ‘Gotham’ during its run, and has since helmed the 100th episode of ‘God Friended Me’.

It remains to be seen whether or not ABC picks up ‘The Brides’ for its upcoming fall season, but check back for updates.