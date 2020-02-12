Gugu Mbatha-Raw has joined Disney+’s ‘Loki’ in a role that is described as “prominent” and the “female lead,” however no details were revealed beyond that.

Tom Hiddleston returns as Marvel’s trickster god, who may have been given a second chance at life after ‘Avengers: Endgame’. It was recently announced that Owen Wilson had joined the cast in a mystery role. Sophia Di Martino was cast back in November. At that time, there was a RUMOR that she would appear as the female incarnation of Loki, but that hasn’t been confirmed (or denied). Speaking of unconfirmed chatter, word recently surfaced that ‘Loki’ would introduce transgender warrior angel, Sera.

‘Loki’ is reportedly in production now, in Atlanta. Michael Waldron wrote the series with Kate Herron directing. ‘Loki’ is expected to consist of six episodes and to arrive in spring of next year.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw previously appeared in two other Disney projects, ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ and the live-action ‘Beauty and the Beast’. She was most recently seen in the drama ‘Motherless Brooklyn’ and on Apple TV+’s ‘Morning Show’ with Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell. Her voice can also be heard on the Netflix series ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’, as Seladon. She starred as Kelly in the acclaimed “San Junipero” episode of ‘Black Mirror’. Whovians may remember her as Tish Jones, sister of companion Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman) starting in Season 3 of ‘Doctor Who’. Among her other credits are ‘Belle’, ‘Jupiter Ascending’, ‘Free State of Jones’, ‘The Cloverfield Paradox’, and ‘Fast Color’. She will next be seen in the fantasy ‘Come Away’.

In Marvel Studios’ new series, the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Check back for news about ‘Loki’ as it arrives.

Source: Deadline