RUMOR MILL: This information is strictly RUMOR and SPECULATION, so take everything with a grain of salt.

If you were hoping that the Marvel Cinematic Superheroes time-mangling began and ended in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, unfortunately, there may be more chronographic shenanigans coming up, specifically on ‘Loki’. As we saw in ‘Endgame’, thanks to the Avengers’ temporal-muckery, a version of Loki escaped with a version of the Tesseract and it is believed that the upcoming Disney+ ‘Loki’ series will follow that Loki’s exploits. (Well… I mean, the other Loki’s exploits involve decomposing so…)

Marvel scooper, Daniel Ritchman shared via his Patreon that ‘Loki’ will introduce Kang the Conqueror, the time-twisting Avengers foe that has previously been off-limits to the MCU. In case you didn’t know, Kang is also known as Immortus, Iron Lad, Rama-Tut, Scarlet Centurian, and Victor Timely. And one of those aliases — specifically Rama-Tut — appeared first in the pages of ‘Fantastic Four’, meaning that all versions of Kang were bundled with the film rights to the ‘FF’, meaning that Fox has had the rights all this time.

The Disney+ Marvel commercial that aired during the Super Bowl depicted Loki (Tom Hiddleston) dressed in prisoner garb bearing the logo of the Time Variance Authority, a group dedicated to safeguarding the time stream by, y’know, rounding up anomalous trickster gods who might be be-bopping through times they weren’t meant to be in.

Time travel is a headache. Kang is a headache. Here’s hoping that ‘Loki’ doesn’t become a headache.

But should Kang pop up on ‘Loki’ or elsewhere in the MCU, if you’re keeping score (and I am), that means there is technically another Young Avenger in the mix. No wait… actually, this makes TWO more Young Avengers.

Behold:

Cassie Lang/Stature – Already part of the MCU, portrayed by Emma Fuhrmann in ‘Endgame’. Not yet a superhero.

Kate Bishop/Hawkeye – Confirmed to debut and co-star in ‘Hawkeye’, coming to Disney+ in 2021.

Billy Kaplan/Wiccan and Tommy Shepherd/Speed – Twin sons of Scarlet Witch and Vision, RUMORED to appear in ‘WandaVision’, on Disney+ later this year.

Teddy Altman/Hulkling – Son of Mar-Vell (played by Annette Bening in ‘Captain Marvel’). Boyfriend of Billy/Wiccan. RUMORED to appear in ‘WandaVision’.

America Chavez – RUMORED to appear in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.

Iron Lad – Maybe.

Teenage Kang/Iron Lad formed the Young Avengers, with Wiccan (then known as Asgardian), Hulkling, and Patriot (Eli Bradley), in hopes of preventing his transformation into a villain, but he failed and went off to accept his destiny, but he left his suit of armor behind. The armor took on a life of its own as the new teen Vision. So, like I said, that’s TWO more Young Avengers. The only original team member that hasn’t even been rumored is Eli/Patriot. But maybe after ‘Falcon & Winter Soldier’ that could be something that could be addressed.

Once again, this is just a RUMOR for now. Would you like to see Kang and his other identities incorporated into the movies?