This weekend, while attending Chicago’s C2E2, Mark Ruffalo admitted that while he has not signed on the dotted line, he has been in “preliminary talks” to appear in Disney+’s ‘She-Hulk’ live-action series. (via ComicBook.com) In the comics, She-Hulk is Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner’s cousin, who gains similar superpowers after he gives her a desperate life-saving blood transfusion. But She-Hulk was never a brutish monster. She retained her regular personality in her emerald enhanced form, similar to Ruffalo’s depiction in ‘Avengers Endgame’.

Speaking of ‘Endgame’, the Hulk was badly injured when he snapped the Infinity Gauntlet to bring back all of the beings that Thanos had wiped out in ‘Infinity War’. So there were some questions regarding whether or not Ruffalo would be back at all. Luckily, it sounds as though he will and hopefully, ‘She-Hulk’ will give an idea as to his future with the franchise.

‘Rick & Morty’ writer, Jessica Gao, is overseeing ‘She-Hulk’. Reportedly, the show is set to begin filming this summer.

Last week, rumors swirled that Disney was seeking an “Alison Brie-type” for the lead. With her athletic role on Netflix’s ‘GLOW’ and her comedic skills on display there and on ‘Community’, she would actually make a good fit for the good-humored Jennifer Walters. On ‘GLOW’, she is physical, but she doesn’t have a huge physique, but keep in mind, whoever plays She-Hulk will mostly be delivering their performance via motion-capture.

As ‘The Late, Late Show‘ host James Corden pointed out, instead of looking for an “Alison Brie-type,” why not just ask Alison Brie? So he did when she appeared on his show.

But for starters, the suggestion that Disney is seeking an “Alison Brie-type” is unconfirmed to begin with. And second, Brie divulged that the internet hype was the first she had heard about this project.

As she told Corden and his audience:

“I don’t really go on Twitter anymore. So I didn’t really realize it was such a trending thing, but I woke up to a lot of Instagram posts of side-by-side pictures of me and She-Hulk, which I just thought, ‘cool.’ And then that quote about an ‘Alison Brie-type,’ which honestly, I found very exciting because for years I’ve auditioned for the ‘Anne Hathaway-type’ or the ‘Zooey Deschanel-type.’ I was like very flattered to be my own type for somebody else.”

But since this show will reportedly begin production this summer, expect actual casting news soon.

Are you excited that Mark Ruffalo will return in ‘She-Hulk’? And who do you think should play the titular hero?