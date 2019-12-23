RUMOR MILL: Take this information with a grain of salt as it is just RUMOR for now.

Is it possible that Harry Potter could be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Well… anything is possible, but there is now a rumor that Daniel Radcliffe is under consideration to play the lead in the Disney+ series ‘Moon Knight’ based on the off-kilter mercenary/superhero also known as Marc Spectre.

This news originates with SuperBroMovies’ Daniel Ritchman via his Patreon.

It was reported that a “Jewish Zac Efron-type” was being sought for the role of Marc Spectre. Radcliffe fits that description pretty well.

I wouldn’t read too much into this. The way it sounds, maybe the folks putting the show together, including writer Jeremy Slater (‘The Umbrella Academy’) are just tossing out names of people they would like to cast. I’m pretty sure if Radcliffe wanted the role, it would be his. Also, if he was cast, it would be logical that Marvel and Disney would put him on the big screen, rather than on a TV show.

Then again, Radcliffe has been working on TV lately. He starred on the TBS series ‘Miracle Workers’ and will return for the second season with the show becoming an anthology. The second season will be a completely different story with different characters. He also filmed a part for Netflix’s currently untitled ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ reunion movie/special.

Radcliffe is best known for playing Harry Potter, but he has ventured into most experimental fare like ‘Swiss Army Man’ and ‘Horns‘. Like a lot of former child stars, Radcliffe seems to have intentionally avoided franchise pictures. He appeared in the disastrous ‘Victor Frankenstein‘, and ‘Now You See Me 2’, which didn’t do well in the United States, but was a big hit in China and in other parts of the world.

Previously, fans rallied behind Radcliffe as their choice to take over the role of Wolverine in upcoming Marvel projects.

‘Moon Knight’ isn’t expected to arrive until 2022 at the earliest.

What do you think of Daniel Radcliffe playing Moon Knight?