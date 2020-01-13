‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ has cancelled plans to shoot in Puerto Rico, after the recent earthquakes there. Up to this point, it appeared that the show intended to carry on with the original scheduled shooting, (in the northern part of the island of Arecibo) but it has now been confirmed (by Deadline) that those plans have changed. Crew members were expected to begin arriving on Tuesday and shooting there was expected to last for two weeks. It is now expected that a new location will be found.

Puerto Rico was hit last Tuesday by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake, which appears to be the strongest it has experienced this century. Then, on Saturday, it was hit once again by another quake that measured 5.9.

Filming of ‘The Flacon and the Winter Soldier’ began in October in Atlanta. The show is expected to arrive sometime later this year on Disney+. It’s unclear if this will delay its launch. Earlier this month, it was announced that fellow new Marvel/Disney+ series, ‘WandaVision’ was being pushed up to 2020, after it was earlier planned for release in 2021.

Malcolm Spellman developed the ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ series, with Kari Skogland directing. The show stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/The Falcon and Sebastian Stan as James Buchanon “Bucky” Barnes/ The Winter Soldier, reprising their roles from the movies. Also returning from the movies are Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter/ Agent 13, and Daniel Brühl as bad guy Helmut Zemo. Wyatt Russell joins the cast as John Walker, a fanatical character that replaced Steve Rogers as Captain America for a time, but who later adopted the guise of the U.S. Agent. Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chiam, and Miki Ishikawa have been cast in mystery roles.

There will be six episodes of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ and as of this time, it is still expected to arrive this year.