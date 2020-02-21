Red Rover, Red Rover… Another DC actor is crossing over to Marvel, as ‘Supergirl’s Carl Lumbly (M’yrnn J’onzz) has been cast in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’. Though it has not been officially confirmed, it is speculated that he is playing Isaiah Bradley, the first Black Captain America, from the 2003 miniseries ‘Truth: Red, White, and Black’. In that story, it was revealed that the American government attempted to recreate the Super Soldier formula that made Steve Rogers the superhuman dynamo Captain America. But this newer formula was tested on African American soldiers (based on the real tests conducted on the Tuskeegee Airmen), but the results weren’t the same. Isaiah Bradley was the only soldier that survived these experiments, but it ultimately damaged his brain.

In ‘Avengers: Endgame’, a now-elderly Steve Rogers bequeathed his shield to Sam Wilson, The Falcon (Anthony Mackie). And in the comics, The Falcon became Captain America for a time, so fans are anticipating a similar evolution on ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’. With a new Black Captain America coming into being on this series it would certainly make sense to explore the story of the first Black man to inhabit that role.

And, if you’re keeping track, this opens the door for the last Young Avenger to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Isaiah Bradley’s grandson, Elijah served as Patriot, one of the original Young Avengers. In the beginning, he lied about having inherited his grandfather’s enhanced abilities, and used drugs to fake his powers. However, after he was later injured, he received a blood transfusion from his grandfather, giving him actual powers. (That is literally the She-Hulk‘s origin, and since She-Hulk is getting her own Disney+ series, presumably, if Eli is introduced, his origin will be tweaked.)

A RUMOR recently surfaced that another Disney+ show, ‘Loki’ will introduce Kang the Conqueror. The teenage Kang acted as Iron Lad, the founder of the Young Avengers. Emma Fuhrmann already exists in the films as the teenage Cassie Lang, who in the ‘Young Avengers’ comics became Stature. Another Disney+ series, ‘Hawkeye’ will introduce Kate Bishop, the YA Hawkeye. Rumor has it, ‘WandaVision’ will introduce Billy Kaplan/Wiccan and Tommy Shepherd/Speed, the teenage sons of Wanda and The Vision, as well as Billy’s boyfriend, Teddy Altman/Hulkling, the son of Mar-Vell, who was played by Annette Bening in ‘Captain Marvel’.

While she wasn’t a founding member, America Chavez has also been part of the Young Avengers, and there are RUMORS that she will pop up in (of all projects) ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.

Anyway, back to Lumbly, he recently portrayed the father of J’Onn J’Onzz, the Martian Manhunter on ‘Supergirl’. He previously voiced J’Onn himself on ‘Justice League’/’Unlimited’. He also played the live-action superhero on the FOX series ‘M.A.N.T.I.S.’. He was most recently seen in ‘God Friended Me’, and on the big screen, in last year’s ‘Doctor Sleep’. He previously lent his voice to the ‘Black Panther’ animated series that was created for BET but not aired. (It’s available on DVD.)

Check back for updates on ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ as they become available. Are you excited that Isaiah Bradley’s story may be told in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Source: Deadline