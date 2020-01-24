Noah Mills, who starred on NBC’s ‘The Enemy Within’ and ‘The Brave’, has joined the cast of Disney+’s ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ in an undisclosed role. The show has already been in production for a while, filming in and around Atlanta. Recent plans to film in Puerto Rico had to be scrapped due to earthquakes in the area.

Malcolm Spellman developed the show and serves as head writer, while Kari Skogland is set to direct all six episodes. The cast includes Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/The Falcon and Sebastian Stan as James Buchanon “Bucky” Barnes/ The Winter Soldier, reprising their roles from the movies. Also returning from the movies are Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter/ Agent 13, and Daniel Brühl as bad guy Helmut Zemo. Wyatt Russell joins the cast as John Walker, also known as the Super Patriot and later the U.S. Agent, while Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chiam, and Miki Ishikawa are known to be part of the cast, although their roles are unknown. This is expected to be the first Marvel Disney+ series, and is set to debut sometime later this year.

Mills, a former model, made his acting debut in ‘Sex and the City 2’. He has since appeared in the film ‘Happy New Year’, and on TV shows ‘2 Broke Girls’ and ‘Pen15’. He starred in NBC’s military drama ‘The Brave’ and FBI-based ‘The Enemy Within’, both of which only lasted for one season. He also starred in the Lifetime Christmas movie ‘Santa’s Boots’.

Although Mills’ role in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ is unknown, considering that a large chunk of the show has already been filmed, it isn’t likely that he has a very big part.

Stay tuned for news about ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ and the other in-development Marvel Disney+ shows. Are you excited to see what Marvel has cooked up for the small screen?

Source: Deadline