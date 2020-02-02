There weren’t many major new movie trailers during the Super Bowl, but leave it to Disney… or more specifically, Disney+ to get us all eating out of its palm with an ad for the new Marvel shows. The new trailer, unleashed toward the end of the big game, offered the first footage of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ and ‘WandaVision’, both of which are expected to arrive later this year, as well as a brief glimpse of ‘Loki’, which is expected next year.

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ delivers a look at Sam Wilson/The Falcon (Anthony Mackie) practicing his shield throwing skills, and he seems to be doing pretty well! There are also some big screen-quality action sequences.

But it was the clips from ‘WandaVision’ that looked especially impressive. We already knew that the show would be set in a sitcom-like reality, but I don’t think it was ever hinted that it would be set in ALL of the sitcom-like realities. We see Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in a black and white ‘I Love Lucy’-like scenario, but also in settings that evoke sitcoms from the ’60s, ’70s (which looks an awful lot like the house from ‘The Brady Bunch’), and ’80s (‘Family Ties’?). But best of all… we finally get a look at Olsen in a comic-accurate Scarlet Witch costume!

It costs $5.6 million for one 30-second ad during this year’s game, so unfortunately, Disney+ squeezed the footage from these upcoming shows into one short clip, which you can watch below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In case you blinked and missed it, here is a screencap of Olsen in her Scarlet Witch costume, complete with headdress:

Unfortunately, it seems that the costume is a little flimsy. It looks like a Halloween costume, so don’t expect this to become her new official super suit. In fact, this whole show looks like one long dream sequence.

As far as we know, ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ will debut in August. ‘WandaVision’ will arrive sometime after that, and ‘Loki’ is expected in 2021. All three shows will consist of six episodes.

What did you think of this first look?