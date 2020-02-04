This fall we’ll finally see the first Marvel series to emerge on Disney+ with ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier‘ and Sebastian Stan has revealed a new behind-the-scenes image from the show. Fans are eager to see Stan and Anthony Mackie return to help continue on the legacy of Captain America, and if you haven’t been paying attention, the show has a few other major returning characters as well! Not only is Emily VanCamp back as Sharon Carter, but they’ll be up against Daniel Brühl, who is reprising his role as Zemo. The fun part is that it is rumored Zemo could be forming or be part of The Thunderbolts on the show.

You can read the updated ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ synopsis below:

Following the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience — in Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The series also welcomes the return of Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter and Daniel Brühl as the villain, Zemo, plus the addition of Wyatt Russell, who will be playing John Walker, a character that most comic book fans will recognize. The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this fall.

While the overall plot of ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is still a mystery, we know that Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, and Noah Mills have joined the production in mystery roles. On top of this, Wyatt Russell will play U.S. Patriot, which is the government’s new take on Captain America, who will likely get Steve Rogers’ shield at some point in the show.

As a bonus, Stan also revealed the following photo that makes it look like the Winter Soldier is about to do something while Falcon doesn’t seem thrilled with what that could be.





Are you looking forward to checking out ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’? What do you think our two heroes will be up to over the course of the series? Share your thoughts in the comments below, True Believers!