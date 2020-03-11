‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ co-writer, Roberto Orci, has been tapped to write an unspecified ‘Spider-Man’ spin-off movie for Sony, with Executive Vice President Palak Patel overseeing. This was reported by The Wrap, and literally that is ALL that was announced.

In February, a RUMOR emerged that Sony might be developing a movie about ‘Spider-Woman’, but I kind of doubt this is what Orci would have been hired to write.

In addition to ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’, Roberto Orci co-wrote the screenplays for the ‘Star Trek’ and its two sequels, and movies such as ‘Cowboys & Aliens’ and ‘Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen’. He has also created or co-created the TV shows ‘Fringe’, ‘Sleepy Hollow’, and ‘Hawaii Five-O’. For the majority of his professional career, Orci was partnered with Alex Kurtzman, but that collaboration ended in 2014.

Sony kicked off its free-standing Spider-Verse with ‘Venom’ in 2018. That picture was directed by Ruben Fleischer and starred Tom Hardy in the title role, plus Michelle Williams and Riz Ahmed. That film did not reference the existence of Spider-Man, who, at the time, was part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the deal between Marvel/Disney and Sony was only to share Spider-Man (Tom Holland).

Of course, there was the whole mess over Sony attempting to cut out Disney on all upcoming ‘Spider-Man’ projects which lit the internet on fire. Thanks to a drunken Tom Holland, that disaster was reversed, but there appear to be some added stipulations. The trailer for Sony’s ‘Morbius’, based on another Spider-Man-related character, seems to indicate that that film IS set within the same universe, as there are references to ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, which was set within the MCU. I mean, don’t expect Thor to show up in ‘Morbius’ or ‘Venom 2’, but it’s something.

‘Morbius’, directed by Daniel Espinosa, and starring Jared Leto, Adria Arjona, Tyrese Gibson, Jared Harris, Michael Keaton, Matt Smith, and possibly J.K. Simmons will hit theaters on July 31.

‘Venom 2’, directed by Andy Serkis, and starring Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Stephen Graham, Woody Harrelson, and Naomie Harris (maybe) will arrive in theaters on October 2.

Check back for news about Sony’s Spider-Verse as it arrives.