“Real Heroes Wear Masks” tout a new series of posters from The CW featuring some of the stars of its DC Comics-inspired shows. Okay, so these are just photoshopped versions of previously released promo images, but they’re a fun way to hopefully help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The posters feature ‘Black Lightning’s Cress Williams, ‘The Flash’s Grant Gustin, ‘Legends of Tomorrow’s Caity Lotz, and ‘Supergirl’s Melissa Benoist, as well as Tyler Hoechlin as Superman, star of the upcoming ‘Superman & Lois’ plus Brec Bassinger, the lead on ‘Stargirl’, another DC show, but one that is not part of the Arrowverse.

Yes, there is one glaring omission: Batwoman. Ruby Rose shockingly quit that series in May. And while her replacement, Javica Leslie, was hired last month, she would not have had time to suit up and do a photoshoot. (Although that would’ve been cool, and a big scoop!)

Perhaps in order to make up for the absence of a Batwoman, the posters added a different bonus character– BeeBo, the plushy phenomenon from ‘Legends’.

Check out the posters below:

Though production on all shows has been shut down, it is hoped that ‘The Flash’ (Season 7), ‘Black Lightning’ (S4), ‘Batwoman’ (S2), and ‘Superman & Lois’ (S1) will premiere in January. A mini-crossover between ‘Batwoman’ and ‘Superman & Lois’ was planned, but that was before Rose’s departure. It’s unclear if it will still happen with the cast turnover.

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ and ‘Supergirl’ are being held for midseason.

Check back for news about all of these CW series as it becomes available.