The CW is officially the Network of Steel, as it has ordered ‘Superman & Lois’ to series, to share the lineup with the established hit ‘Supergirl’, now in its fifth season. The new show will star Tyler Hoechlin as Superman, a.k.a. Clark Kent, a.k.a. Kal-El from Krypton, and Elizabeth Tulloch as his wife, Lois Lane. The couple recently had an infant son, as revealed on the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event, although he was separated from his parents during the destruction of Argo City, and then all of reality was wiped out.

The first episode will film in the spring, ahead of network “upfronts.” ‘Superman & Lois’ follows “the world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.” ‘The Flash’s Todd Helbing will write the pilot and executive produce. Also serving as executive producers are Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. ‘Superman & Lois’ will premiere this coming fall.

Hoechlin’s Man of Steel debuted on Season 2 of ‘Supergirl’. (An uncredited stunt double made fleeting cameos in Season 1.) He was an immediate hit with fans who welcomed the sight of an established Superman, who was already a few years into his crimefighting career. Hoechlin made return appearances, both on ‘Supergirl’ and other CW shows. Tulloch made her first appearance as Lois in Season 4.

The order for ‘Superman & Lois’ arrives just weeks before the first Arrowverse series, (what else?) ‘Arrow’ signs off for good. Remaining in place are ‘Supergirl’, ‘The Flash’, ‘Batwoman’, and ‘Legends of Tomorrow’, as well as ‘Black Lightning’ which may or may not be part of the Arrowverse after “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

Interestingly, another project that has gotten more coverage than ‘Superman & Lois’ is ‘Green Arrow and the Canaries’, and The CW has not ordered that to series yet. The backdoor pilot– which will star Juliana Harkavy, Katherine McNamara, and Katie Cassidy– will air as next week’s episode of ‘Arrow’, so maybe the network wants to see how viewers respond before committing to that ‘Arrow’ spin-off.

The CW has ordered one other new series– ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ starring Jared Padelecki, who currently stars on ‘Supernatural’ which is also ending its run in the weeks to come.

