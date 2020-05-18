The CW’s next DC superhero series, ‘Superman & Lois’ has added two new regular cast members. Wolé Parks will portray “The Stranger” who appears to be the villain of the first season, while Inde Navarrett will portray Sarah Cushing, the daughter of Clark Kent’s high school friend, Lana Lang, and firefighter Kyle Cushing, portrayed by Emmanuelle Chriqui and Erik Valdez, respectively.

Sarah is described as a “whip-smart, super cool wild child with some demons in her past who becomes friends with the Kent boys, Jonathan and Jordan.” She is sure to have a lot of demons, as reportedly, Kyle is an alcoholic, and a year prior to the events in the first episode, Lana tried to commit suicide! (At least that is the buzz at this time. Things could change.)

In the previously released information, it is said that The Stranger is hovering just outside of the action in the first episode, but that he is revealed by the pilot’s end. The character is “a mysterious visitor hellbent on proving to the world that it no longer needs Superman.”

Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch reprise their roles as Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane, having appeared in previous episodes of ‘Supergirl’ and the other CW DC shows. Jordan Elsass and Alex Garfin portray their twin sons, Jonathan and Jordan, respectively. Jonathan is outgoing and popular, while Jordan is an introvert who would rather play video games than hang out with peers. At least at the start of ‘Superman & Lois’, neither has displayed superpowers like their dad’s.

The cast also includes Dylan Walsh as Lois’ father, General Sam Lane, who is aware of his son-in-law’s double identity. Clark’s mother Martha will also be part of the series, but she has not yet been cast.

Navarrette will be seen in the fourth and final season of Netflix’s ’13 Reasons Why’, and previously co-starred on Snap’s ‘Denton’s Death Date’, and appeared in the movie ‘Wander Darkly’.

Park recurred on The CW’s series ‘All American’ as Micah Richards, the boyfriend of Karimah Westbrook’s Grace James. Prior to that, he appeared on The CW’s ‘The Vampire Diaries’ as Cade. His other credits include ‘As the World Turns’, ‘Devious Maids’, ‘Royal Pains’, and ‘Yellowstone’.

