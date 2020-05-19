Holy shake up Batman! Just when you thought all was well in the Arrowverse, news surfaced that Ruby Rose has quit the CW series ‘Batwoman’!

Rose announced her departure in a statement released on Tuesday, two days after the Season 1 finale of the series:

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season. This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles. “I am beyond appreciative to [exec producers] Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you [WB chief] Peter Roth and [CW president] Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful.”

Reasons for Rose’s departure were not disclosed either by the actress or the producers of ‘Batwoman.’ While some may deduce that a stunt injury she sustained which caused her to undergo emergency surgery during the filming of the series may have contributed to the exit, sources close to the production have indicated this was not the case.

Although the news is upsetting for fans of the show, Berlanti Production and WBTV have stated they are committed to the series and will recast the role with another LGBTQ actress:

“Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best. The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months.”

‘Batwoman’ ended its freshman season with 20 out of the 22 episodes airing on the network and ranking as the network’s third most-watched show. The production was in the middle of filming the last two episodes before it was shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As Sunday’s episode served as the season finale, it is unsure whether the last two episodes will be canned or will be edited to introduce the new actress that will take the Batwoman mantle.

You can relive all episodes of Ruby Rose as Batwoman on the CW site.

Source: Variety