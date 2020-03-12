The ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ have found themselves in some pretty wild predicaments in the past, and that continues, as the show will feature an unexpected crossover with fellow CW series ‘Supernatural’! Well… sort of.

After the splashy ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ event, co-showrunner Phil Klemmer joked that the show can’t really afford anything more expensive than to set an episode in Vancouver, where both shows film. But, in the upcoming episode entitled “Zari. Not Zari,” the Legends won’t meet up with the Winchesters, because… well, they’re not real.

Klemmer stated (via EW):

“From the beginning, we knew that we wanted to set an episode in modern-day Vancouver, because directly following the crossover that was all we could afford… I’m kidding, sorta, not really. Anyway, we wanted to do a spooky, Predator-style skulk-around-the-woods episode and at the 11th hour decided to have the Legends intersect with the crew of Supernatural. This was the inspired choice of our producing director Kevin Mock, I believe. In our world, Supernatural is a TV show, not a real thing. Sorry, Supernatural fans.”

As you can see in this picture, Sarah (Caity Lotz) is holding a sign that reads “Public Notice – Supernatural Filming in Progress’. So the gang is investigating a mystery on the set of ‘Supernatural’.

Sadly, fans won’t catch a glimpse of Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki. The cast of ‘Supernatural’ doesn’t appear in the episode.

“The [Supernatural] producers were incredibly gracious and enthusiastic about this tip of the hat, however. They even let us borrow some of their musical score — listen closely! Sam and Dean did not make the final cut, unfortunately. Or rather they were busy working on their own show.”

The only ‘Supernatural’ “character” that will appear in “Zari. Not Zari” is Baby… and that’s not even the real Baby.

“From what I understand, the car wasn’t the one from the show, but from a super-fan who created his own Baby. You gotta love super-fans. Can’t wait until the first builds their own Waverider.”

Here are two more photos from the upcoming episode.

You can catch this semi-crossover on Tuesday night, at 9 pm EST.