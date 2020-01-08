For the second year in a row, The CW is basically canceling nothing and looks to be renewing all of its existing series. Of course, it was already known that ‘Arrow’, and ‘Supernatural’ were ending because their stars were ready to move on, and that ‘The 100’ was wrapping up after seven successful seasons and will fittingly climax with its 100th episode. When The CW didn’t cancel any shows last season, it was the first time any network hasn’t canceled a single show since 1981.

Freshmen series ‘Batwoman’ and ‘Nancy Drew’ will be back for seconds. Also coming back are ‘All American’ (season three), ‘Black Lightning’ (season four), ‘Charmed’ (season three), ‘Dynasty’ (season four), ‘The Flash’ (season seven), ‘In the Dark’ (season three), ‘Legacies’ (season three), ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ (season six), ‘Riverdale’ (season five), ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ (season three) and ‘Supergirl’ (season five on The CW and six overall, as the first aired on CBS).

The one scripted series that hasn’t been renewed is ‘Katy Keene’, but that hasn’t premiered yet. That series, which stars Lucy Hale and ‘Riverdale’s Ashleigh Murray, debuts on February 6. But in a promising sign, The CW has ordered 13 additional scripts

The CW president Mark Pedowitz stated:

“These early orders for next season give our production teams a head start in plotting out story arcs and a jump on hiring staff, and this also provides us with a strong foundation of established, fan-favorite CW shows to build on for next season,. We’ve been thrilled with the creative direction of all three new series, and even though we are in the very early stages of our new full-stack streaming strategy, which allows viewers to catch up on our new shows from the beginning, we’re already seeing incredibly positive results from our multiplatform viewership for Nancy Drew and Batwoman.”

The CW’s deal with Netflix has expired, although the shows that already migrate to Netflix will continue to do so, but ‘Batwoman’ and ‘Katy Keene’ (from Warner Bros. TV) are going to HBO Max, and ‘Nancy Drew’ (from CBS TV Studios) will go to CBS All Access.

In an unusual move, later this year, The CW will air ‘Stargirl’ after the episodes are released on DC Universe. Though no new shows have yet been ordered, it is known that The CW is developing ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ starring ‘Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki, a reboot of ‘Kung Fu’ from Greg Berlanti, ‘Green Arrow and the Canaries’, a spin-off from ‘Arrow’ starring Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy, a revival of the 1960s monster series ‘Dark Shadows’, and ‘Superman & Lois’ starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch.

Are you happy that the full slate of CW shows are returning? Do any of these rookie shows sound appealing?

Source: The Hollywood Reporter