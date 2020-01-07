Interestingly, The CW has unleashed 18 new pictures from “Meet the Legends” the premiere episode of ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 5. Before that episode airs on January 21, there will be another episode on January 14, which serves as the fifth and final chapter of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. But perhaps to maintain the secrecy around that event, no pictures have been released yet.

In the regular Season 5 episode, the Legends suddenly find themselves in the spotlight as world-famous celebrities.

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION — Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Mick (Dominic Purcell) are shocked to discover that the Legends have become famous. It seems that everyone except Sara is loving the spotlight, so much so that they invite a documentary crew on board the Waverider to film them as they investigate a strange new blip in the Timeline. The Legends discover that their new problem is none other than Rasputin, who happens to be straight out of hell, and it might be tougher than they thought. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) thinks he knows the reason behind these new blips and informs the team that it won’t be easy to defeat. Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, and Olivia Swann also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & James Eagan.

Featured in the pictures is Shayan Sobhian as Behrad Tomaz, Zari’s brother, whose death was prevented in the last episode, making him part of the team instead of Zari. Ramona Young’s character Mona Wu appears to be sticking around, and Olivia Swann, who plays Astra Logue, has also been bumped up to series regular.

Check out the new photos below:

The “Crisis on Infinite Earths” episode of ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ airs on Tuesday, January 14, and “Meet the Legends” airs on January 21.

Source: TV Line