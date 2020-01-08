Yesterday we had a chance to see the teaser and today Netflix has officially released the full trailer for their upcoming adaptation of ‘Locke & Key.’ Fans of the comics released by IDW by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez have been chomping at the bit for a real look at the upcoming series for quite some time now. If anything, I suspect that if you’ve read the books, you’ll be as equally surprised as I was with exactly how many twists seemed to be revealed in the first promo.

The first look of the series is described below:

Official Trailer for Locke & Key Season 1, coming to Netflix on February 7, 2020. Based on the best-selling graphic novels, Locke & Key follows 3 siblings who, after the murder of their father, move to their ancestral home only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities.

You can finally check out the full trailer of ‘Locke & Key’ right here!

Again, I was a little surprised as to exactly how much they revealed of what is to come. Either we’ve got some original big twists that stray from the source material, or they feel that audiences aren’t going to want the same big surprises that comic readers found so enjoyable.

For those unfamiliar with the comics, it “is a horror/fantasy series that revolves around three siblings who, after the gruesome murder of their father, move to their ancestral home in Massachusetts only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Little do they know, a devious demon also wants the keys, and will stop at nothing to attain them.”

What did you think of the first official full trailer for ‘Locke & Key’? Will you be tuning in when the series debuts next month? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Secrets are meant to be unlocked. The thrilling new series Locke & Key arrives February 7th, 2020.