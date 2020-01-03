Fans of ‘Arrow‘ are chomping at the bit to know what will be happening to the characters after “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and now details are starting to emerge. The backdoor pilot, which will potentially give Mia Smoak her own series, now has a synopsis that gives us some major plot points. Not only is Katherine McNamara said to be one of the main three characters in this pilot, but she’ll be joined by Katie Cassidy’s Laurel and Juliana Harkavy’s Dinah.

The back door pilot is slated to drop on January 21st, 2020 at 8/7c and is titled ‘Green Arrow And The Canaries.’ As to what we can expect, the synopsis for the episode gives a clue:

It’s the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen has everything she could have ever wanted. However, when Laurel and Dinah suddenly show up in her life again, things take a shocking turn, and her perfect world is upended.”

The episode will have the Canaries “tracking a kidnapping victim with direct ties to Mia and they need her help… knowing it will change everything, Mia can’t help but be a hero, and she, Laurel and Dinah suit up once again to save the city.” With Oliver’s true identity known, you have to wonder if Mia will be trying to adopt a secret identity or if she’ll be public as to who the new hero is.

If Mia gets everything that she ever wanted, it sounds like the ending of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” won’t be all bad. Joining the trio will be Charlie Barnett who has already confirmed that he’ll be reprising his role as JJ/Deathstroke in the Star City of 2040.

Behind the scenes, the episode was written by showrunner Beth Schwartz, executive producer/co-creator Marc Guggenheim, executive producer Jill Blankenship, and co-executive producer Oscar Balderrama.

Are you interested in seeing how Star City will end up in 2040 after the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths”? Do you feel that this ‘Arrow’ spin-off will be greenlit for an ongoing series? Share your thoughts in the comments below!