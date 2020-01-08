What does this new year have to offer us? New gadgets? Films? Streaming service? Shows? How about ringing the new year with new sci-fi! The success of sci-fi books is part of our lives, so what happens when we turn sci-fi books into graphic novels? I am excited to write about this graphic novelization of a sci-fi book from the 1960s.

This year, the 1965 sci-fi book by Frank Herbert known as ‘Dune’ is being adapted into a graphic novel. The graphic novel is written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson and illustrated by Raúl Allén and Patricia Martín, with covers by Bill Sienkiewicz (‘New Mutants’). The graphic novel divides the story into three parts with the first part being released this October.

A recent spate of photos comes from EW on the novelization. Check out the character designs for Paul Atreides, Duke Leto, and Paul’s mother, Lady Jessica (a member of the all-female Bene Gesserit) below.

The images reveal the feel for the graphic novel. The sci-fi feel is evident in the visual aesthetic and Paul’s military costume and the royal attires of Duke Leto and Lady Jessica. The book is about the central character Paul Atreides and the space dynasty he inherits. Herbert revealed his intention for the novelization in a couple of statements:

“I am pleased to present this faithful graphic novel adaptation of my father’s masterpiece,” Herbert said in a statement. “This is the first time Dune has ever been published in this format and will introduce many new readers to Frank Herbert’s fantastic universe.”

Are you excited about this graphic adaptation? I definitely am! Sound off your excitement in the comments and please share on social media!

Cowabunga!