In lieu of a standard San Diego Comic-Con, this year’s expo will be delivered straight to the safety of all fans’ homes via Comic-Com@Home and one of the star-studded virtual panels will be ‘Star Trek Universe’ dedicated to CBS All Access’ expanding ‘Trek’ lineup of shows. Creators and cast members from ‘Star Trek: Discovery’, ‘Star Trek: Picard’, and the new animated series ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ and the live-action ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ will be on hand to deliver script readings and to offer behind-the-scenes info on the creation of these programs.

Here is a tease of what Trekkies can expect:

Executive producers of all of these shows, Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin will be in attendance. From ‘Discovery’, Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham) will appear, along with Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Chieffo (L’Rell), and Tig Notaro (Commander Jett Reno). Alan Van Sprang (Captain Leland), Jayne Brook (Admiral Katrina Cornwall), and the Discovery Bridge crew Emily Coutts (Lt. Detmer), Oyin Oladejo (Lt. J.G. Owosekun), Patrick Kwok-Choon (Lt. Rhys), Ronnie Rowe Jr. (Lt. J.G. Bryce) and Sara Mitich (Lt. Nilsson) will also partake.

The panel will also feature, from ‘Strange New Worlds’, stars Rebecca Romijn (Number One), Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), and Ethan Peck (Spock) as well as co-showrunner Michelle Paradise and EP/director Olatunde Osunsanmi.

‘Lower Decks’ launches on CBS All Access on August 6. Representing that series are creator/showrunner Mike McMahan, Tawny Newsome (Ensign Beckett Mariner), Jack Quaid (Ensign Brad Boimler), Noël Wells (Ensign Tendi0, Eugene Cordero (Ensign Rutherford), Dawnn Lewis (Captain Carol Freeman), Jerry O’Connell (Commander Jack Ransom), Fred Tatasciore (Lieutenant Shaxs), Gillian Vigman (Doctor T’Ana).

And finally, representing ‘Picard’ are actors Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Isa Briones (Dahj/Soji), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), and Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal Rios), plus guest-stars Brent Spiner (Data/Dr. Soong), Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine) and Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), who also directs episodes of ‘Picard’.

The ‘Star Trek Universe’ panel will be streamed on Thursday at 10 am.

