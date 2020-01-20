Love or hate Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman for his work on ‘Star Trek: Discovery,’ he is one of the key reasons why Patrick Stewart is reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard on ‘Star Trek: Picard.’ Now, Kurtzman is sharing why it was so important to him that we had another “Star Trek” outing with the moral compass and steadfast leader from ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation.’

According to Kurtzman:

“First of all, there are not a lot of franchises that allow you to have your lead be a 92-year-old man. It’s a very unique and interesting challenge. 92 by Starfleet years. Star Trek has always been — while being wildly entertaining — a political statement. It mirrors the issues of the day. We are living in incredibly divided and divisive times, and Picard always had this incredibly unique ability to be thoughtful and thorough in his assessments and judgments before acting in moments of incredible moral ambiguity and incredible pressure. To me, and I think to all of those who love him as a captain, he not only represents the best in Starfleet, he represents the leaders that we need now in the world more than ever, leaders who are thoughtful and who give real weight to the choices they make and how those choices will impact generations now and generations in the future and he’s the captain we need.”

Things have changed for Jean-Luc since the events of ‘Star Trek: Nemesis‘ and both he and Starfleet aren’t quite what they used to be. These changes are going to be playing a vital role in the story ahead. How Picard’s age will factor into the story will likely be a key component, though, has yet to be explored.

‘Star Trek: Picard’ will beam onto your favorite streaming device through CBS All Access on January 23rd, 2020!

Source: Comic Book