Over a year since their guest-appearances on Season 2 of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’, Ethan Peck, Anson Mount, and Rebecca Romijn are trekking back in a new spin-off series, entitled ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’. Like ‘Discovery’, this series will be offered on CBS All Access. In addition to ‘Discovery’, Mount’s Captain Christopher Pike, Peck’s Spock, and Romijn’s “Number One,” appeared in episodes of ‘Short Treks’.

While ‘Discovery’ has been divisive, the guest appearances by these three were almost universally praised. Fans have been clamoring for them to receive a spin-off since Season 2. The trio of actors announced ‘Strange New Worlds’ in a new video message to fans. Romijn expresses that she is excited to “finally” share this news, indicating that this has been cooking for some time and the time is just arriving for them to make it official.



The pilot script will be written by Akiva Goldsman (‘Star Trek: Picard’) based on a story by Alex Kurtzman. Rod Roddenberry, son of ‘Star Trek’ creator Gene Roddenberry, is among the executive producers. It was not announced when ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ will premiere, but presumably, it has not begun filming, so there may be a bit of a wait.

Goldsman stated (via Deadline):

“This is a dream come true, literally. I have imagined myself on the bridge of the Enterprise since the early 1970s. I’m honored to be a part of this continuing journey along with Alex, Henry, and the fine folks at CBS.”

CBS All Access’ Head of Programming Julie McNamara added:

“Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck’s portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on Star Trek Discovery last season. This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to Star Trek.”

Finally, Kurtzman expressed:

“When we said we heard the fans’ outpouring of love for Pike, Number One and Spock when they boarded Star Trek: Discovery last season, we meant it. These iconic characters have a deep history in Star Trek canon, yet so much of their stories have yet to be told. With Akiva and Henry at the helm, the Enterprise, its crew, and its fans are in for an extraordinary journey to new frontiers in the Star Trek universe.”

Like ‘Discovery’, ‘Strange New World’ is a prequel, set before the original series, in which the Enterprise was captained by James T. Kirk. Christopher Pike was originally intended to be the captain of the ongoing original series of ‘Star Trek’, and Jeffrey Hunter portrayed him in the unaired pilot. Footage from the pilot, entitled “The Cage,” was re-edited into the two-part episode “The Menagerie.” Hunter’s performance remained intact, with Sean Kenney portraying Pike after he had been paralyzed.

In addition, Bruce Greenwood has portrayed Pike in the recent theatrical films.

Peck’s depiction of Spock is the most recent, with Leonard Nimoy having originated the role, and Zachary Quinto portraying him in the recent theatrical films.

Romijn’s character is a new creation.

Are you excited that Mount, Peck, and Romijn are headed back to the ‘Star Trek’ franchise in ‘Strange New Worlds’?