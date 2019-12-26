Star Trek: Picard Photo Reveals A Brand New Hugh

Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) won’t be the only Borg (or ex-Borg) returning on CBS All Access’ ‘Star Trek: Picard’. As we learned in late summer, Jonathan Del Arco will be back as Hugh, the being formerly known as Three of Five, who appeared in two episodes of ‘The Next Generation’ in Seasons 5 and 6. But you’ll be forgiven if you don’t recognize him on ‘Picard’. While Seven of Nine was given a makeover on ‘Voyager’, with less mechanical junk cluttering up her face and physique, Hugh remained full-Borg in his original appearances.

But this is how he will appear on ‘Picard’ (courtesy of TV Line):

Del Arco also appeared in the ‘Voyager’ episode “The Void” as Fantome. Post-Trek, he went on to star as Dr. Fernando Morales on ‘The Closer’, a role he later reprised on ‘Major Crimes’.

In addition to Del Arco and Ryan, Brent Spiner will be back as Data, with Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, and Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi. And of course, the series stars Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard.

The regular cast includes Isa Briones (‘American Crime Story’) as Dahj, the mysterious young woman that goes to Picard for help; Alison Pill (‘American Horror Story’) as Doctor Agnes Jurati; Santiago Cabrera (‘Big Little Lies’) as Cristobal “Chris” Rios, a former Starfleet officer who will now act as the pilot of Picard’s ship, and is also a skilled thief; Michelle Hurd (‘Hawaii Five-O’) as Raffi Musiker, a former Starfleet intelligence officer, and Rios’ partner, who is also struggling with substance abuse; Harry Treadaway (‘Mr. Mercedes’) as Narek, a Romulan who joins Picard’s crew to investigate what the Romulans are doing to former Borg drones; and Evan Evagora (‘Fantasy Island’) as Elnor, another Romulan, who is an expert at hand-to-hand combat and had a deep loyalty to Picard. The series also features DeNiro as Picard’s dog, Number One.

‘Star Trek: Picard’ will launch on CBS All Access on January 24, 2020.