‘Star Trek: Picard’ was a major success when it debuted on CBS All Access this spring. Fans reacted positively to Sir Patrick Stewart‘s return to the role that catapulted him to superstardom, Jean-Luc Picard, the former captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise from ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’. The show was renewed for a second and third season even before the first episode was released. But how many future adventures can viewers look forward to? Will the third season be its last? Maybe.

Akiva Goldsman co-created ‘Star Trek: Picard’ with Michael Chabon (who acted as showrunner of Season 1), Kirsten Beyer, and Alex Kurtzman. According to Goldsman, ‘Picard’ may sign off after three seasons, but it could also go on for five, or even more.

Speaking to Collider, Goldsman said:

“I mean, I think we have discussed it as both a 3 season show, a 5 season show, a ‘let’s just keep going forever’ show… Star Trek: Picard in my view will go as long as Patrick Stewart wants to do it… As I’m sure you know, he was not interested in coming back. And we did a lot of… really good collaborative story breaking and talking and you know and I think he’s particularly delighted in a good way about having come back. And we will rely on that goodwill until he feels he’s done.”

Despite the COVID-19 lockdowns, work is progressing on Season 2. According to Stewart:

“It is, yeah. Because of how we are living currently, there is no writers’ room, of course. But everybody is writing and they are keeping me in touch with what is going on. We have video conferences. There are startling events predicted in season two. I am so excited about them because it is taking season one on from where we were. We are not going to be covering the same ground. It is going to be extraordinary. I am very excited about it. Of course, I can’t go into detail at all. I have a long conference planned for tomorrow where I hope for certain aspects of how season two will develop, and I’m looking forward to it very much.”

One thing that fans have to look forward to in Season 2 is the return of Whoopi Goldberg as the visionary Guinan, a supporting role she originated on ‘TNG’.

In addition to Stewart, Season 1 also starred Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati, Isa Briones as Dahj and Soji Asha, Evan Evagora as Elnor, Michelle Hurd as Rafaella “Raffi” Musiker, Santiago Cabrera as Cristobal “Chris” Rios, and Harry Treadaway as Narek.

Did you enjoy the first season of ‘Star Trek: Picard’? How long would you like to see this program continue?