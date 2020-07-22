Disney traditionally seems to work magic on the screen, but with Disney+, the studio is drawing back the curtain to show fans just how much real work goes into their TV shows and movies. ‘Disney Insider’ lays out the making-of all things Disney, but there are also docuseries that examine more specific subjects. ‘Disney Gallery – Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ examines the creation of the streaming service’s popular flagship series. ‘Prop Culture’ takes a deep dive into specific objects from films. ‘The Imagineering Story’ focuses on the creation of theme park rides and attractions. And now, ‘Marvel 616’ is set to offer viewers a look at the creation of Marvel Comics.

Disney+ has released two new clips from the series, which you can view below. In the first, from the episode “Higher, Further, Faster,” co-creators Sana Amanat and G. Willow Wilson discuss the creation of Ms. Marvel, a.k.a. Kamala Khan, a breakout character, noted for being a young Muslim American girl. Gillian Jacobs directed this episode.

‘Ms. Marvel’ is also set to star in a live-action Disney+ series which is tentatively expected in 2022.

In the second clip, comedian Paul Scheer talks to Marvel creators about lifting Black Panther from the B-List to becoming one of the company’s flagship heroes, as well as some other characters that aren’t exactly on Marvel’s A-List.

This episode is entitled “Lost and Found” and was directed by Scheer.

“Marvel’s 616” is an anthological documentary series exploring the intersection between Marvel’s rich legacy of stories, characters, and creators and the world outside your window. Told through the lens of a diverse group of filmmakers, each documentary will dive into the rich historical, cultural, and societal context that has become inseparable from stories of the Marvel Universe.

“Marvel’s 616” is part of Disney+’s exclusive multi-year production agreement with David Gelb (“Chef’s Table,” “Jiro Dreams of Sushi”), Brian McGinn (“Chef’s Table,” “Amanda Knox”) and Jason Sterman (“13th,” “Five Came Back”) of Supper Club. The series is produced in partnership with Marvel New Media. Executive Produced by Joe Quesada, Stephen Wacker, Shane Rahmani, John Cerilli, Harry Go, and Sarah Amos for Marvel and David Gelb, Brian McGinn, and Jason Sterman for Supper Club.

‘Marvel 616’ is expected to arrive this fall.