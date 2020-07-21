Fanny man Paul Scheer’s voice will be heard in a recurring role on CBS All Access’ ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’, which will debut on August 6, but with San Diego Comic-Con@Home taking place this weekend, expect more news on this irreverent animated series. Scheer will voice Lt. Commander Andy Billups, the direct boss of Ensign Rutherford (Eugene Cordero).

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ was created by Emmy Award-winner Mike McMahan (‘Rick & Morty’, ‘Solar Opposites’). The first season will consist of 10 30-minute episodes, which follow the exploits of the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos, one of the least important ships in Starfleet. And while the Bridge Crew factors into the show, the main focus is on the “essential workers” toiling in the ‘Lower Decks’, doing the jobs no one else wants to do.

In addition to Rutherford, the Lower Decks crew includes Ensign Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Ensign Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), and Ensign Tendi (Noël Wells). Their more glamorous and glorious Bridge counterparts include Captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis), Commander Jack Ransom (Jerry O’Connell), Lieutenant Shaxs (Fred Tatasciore), and Doctor T’Ana (Gillian Vigman).

Scheer is an alumnus of the Upright Citizens Brigade and starred on the Comedy Central series of the same name, along with Amy Pohler and Matt Walsh, among others. He was most recently seen in Season 2 of Showtime’s hit comedy ‘Black Monday’, which co-stars Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells, and Regina Hall. Among his other TV credits are ‘Veep’, ‘Fresh Off the Boat’, ‘Future Man’, ‘Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later’, ‘Children’s Hospital’, ‘The League’, ‘The Hot Wives of Las Vegas’, ‘The Hot Wives of Orlando’, and many more.

He is also an in-demand voice actor, lending his pipes to ‘The Big City Greens’, ‘Apple & Onion’, ‘Big Mouth’, ‘Human Discoveries’, ‘Adventure Time’, ‘Ultimate Spider-Man’, ‘White Ninja’, ‘Regular Show’, ‘Robot Chicken’, ‘Tron: Uprising’, ‘Electric City’, and more.

Check back for more ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ news as the week goes on.

Source: Deadline