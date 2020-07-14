Due to the COVID-19 shutdowns, one of the biggest pop culture events of the year, San Diego Comic-Con International, will not be held, but organizers have managed to pull together some of the biggest names in entertainment to provide a virtual Comic-Con that millions will be able to view from the safety and comfort of their homes.
Festivities will kick off on Wednesday, July 22. To view the schedule for that day, click here.
The event continues on Thursday, July 23, with a packed full day’s worth of programming! Once again, there are TONS of educational panels addressing science, as well as tips for those hoping to break into various fields, whether it’s comics, animation, gaming, film, or more!
But the biggest highlights are the media panels. At 10 am, fans can tune into the ‘Star Trek Universe’ panel which will include executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin, as well as (tentatively) Sonequa Martin-Green, Michelle Yeoh, Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, Jeri Ryan, and Marina Sirtis, and more!
At 1 pm, HBO will host a panel for ‘His Dark Materials’ with executive producers Jane Tranter and Jack Thorne, and cast members Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Amir Wilson, Andrew Scott, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Amazon Prime Video is hosting panels for several of its current and upcoming shows– ‘Utopia’, ‘Truth Seekers’, ‘Upload’, and perhaps most excitingly, ‘The Boys’ Season 2. All panels will include creators and cast.
Other highlights include SYFY’s Roast of Todd MacFarlane and a Bugs Bunny 80th Anniversary celebration.
Check out all of the panels below. Times are Pacific.
10:00 AM
Art and the Holocaust
Body Talk
Building a Geek Brand: Surviving a Pandemic
Causeplay – In Service to Others
Crunchyroll Industry Panel
Graphix: Get Drawn In
How to Get News Coverage
P.S. NPC: Storytelling in Video Games
Star Trek Universe Virtual Panel
Transforming Together Time: Family Gaming and the Future of Play
Virtual Fandom: Superhero Fandom Adapts to the Pandemic
X-Men Fandom Surprise Party
11:00 AM
Alien Superstar with Henry Winkler & Lin Oliver
Batgirls!
Cartoon Network Studios: The Art of Storyboarding
Hollyweird Science: Creativity, Correctness, and Collaboration
James Bond – 007 in Comics!
Mega Construx Unveils New Halo Toy Line
Shannon Messenger Keeper of The Lost Cities Spotlight Panel
Solar Opposites
The Art of Collaboration: Duos Behind Top TV Shows
Web Comics: Saving the Entertainment Industy, Four Panels at a TIme
12:00 PM
75th Anniversary of Moomin Appreciation
All the Starfleet Ladies: Then and Now
Amazon Prime Video: Truth Seekers
Cartoon Network Studios First Look
Comics During Clampdown: Creativity In The Time of COVID
Duncanville
From Script to Screen: Behind-The-Scenes of Your Favorite Film & TV Shows
Legion M: How We’re Opening the Gates to Hollywood
Mattel & WWE Elite Squad Fan Panel
Oddball Comics Not-So-Live!
Paperfilms’ Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner
1:00 PM
A Look Inside “Marvel’s 616” on Disney+
Amazon Prime Video: Utopia
Comics Satire and The New Political Cartoon
His Dark Materials Virtual Panel and Q&A Session
How Every Epic Fantasy Can Be . . . Epically Different
Insider Art: A Compendium of Comics, Crafts & Cats for All Ages
Legendary Comics 2.0: Sci-Fi, YA, Romance, and More!
So You Want to Make an Action Figure, a Conversation with today’s Indie Toy Makers
Terry Moore Is Still Drawing Comics
The Future of Entertainment
The Women Behind Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet – Collaboration Across Gaming & Television to Create A Successful Crossover
This is Not the Apocalypse You’re Looking For: Real Life Disasters, Fictional Recovery
Wonder Women: Superstars of Paranormal
2:00 PM
Amazon Prime Video: Upload
Artist Bootcamp by DeviantArt
Collider: Directors on Directing
Draw Along With Dark Horse
Horizon Zero Dawn Comes To Comics
How to Build a Girl Squad
IDW: G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes with Rob Liefeld
Music for Animation
Shaenon Garrity in Conversation with Andrew Farago
SYFY: The Roast of Todd McFarlane
The Adventure Zone: Petals to the Metal Graphic Novel
The Brave New World of TwoMorrows
Comic-Con Museum: A Museum for All Ages
Shaman King: Then, Now & Tomorrow
3:00 PM
Afro-Futurism and Black Religion: Connecting Imaginations
Artist as Brand, Rise of the Artist Entrepreneur
Brandon Sanderson Spotlight
Dubbing American into Latin American – A Chat with Dub Actors
HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Close Enough
Humanoids Legacy
NBC’s Superstore
Prototype and Game Pitches: Publishing Your Tabletop Game
Soundtracks to Fandom: Z2 Comics and the Graphic Album
The Boys Season 2
The Science of Back to the Future
ThunderCats Roar
4:00 PM
Action Figure Insider – 15 years of Talking About Toys
ASC: Sketch-to-Screen: VR/AR/Gaming & Beyond
Bugs Bunny’s 80th Anniversary Extravaganza
Graphic Novel or Illustrated Book: You Make the Call
Inside the Voice Actors Studio – Home Edition
Manga Publishing Industry Roundtable
MARVEL HQ
Teaching and Making Comics
The Blacklist Draws on Animation to Complete Season 7 Amid CoVid
The Rise and Rise of the Australian Comic and Toy Collectibles Market
Twenty Years of Harry Dresden
5:00 PM
Breaking Into Comics and Staying In!
Go Fish!, Ultraduck and Miskatonic: Arcanamation Nation
LGBTQ Characters on Television – What’s Next?
Nerd Up or Shut Up Live
Orbit’s New Voices in SF&F
The Science of Star Trek: Three Generations of Advice
The State of the Industry: Animation Superstars
Van Helsing Season 4 – Comic-Con@Home Panel Discussion
Image Comics Spotlight
6:00 PM
23rd Annual San Diego Comic-Con Superhero Kung Fu Extravaganza
Dispatches from Middle-earth: What’s new for Tolkien fans
Heavy Metal: Forging The Future of Genre
How To Thrive as an Indy Comics Creator Now!
How To Write And Create Manga
Mystery Science Theater 3000: A Panel Panorama
Shudder: ‘Horror is Queer’
The Impact of Universality of Superhero Stories
The League of Extraordinary Scientists and Engineers: More Science in Your Fiction
The Most Dangerous Women at Comic-Con: Building a Better Heroine
