Due to the COVID-19 shutdowns, one of the biggest pop culture events of the year, San Diego Comic-Con International, will not be held, but organizers have managed to pull together some of the biggest names in entertainment to provide a virtual Comic-Con that millions will be able to view from the safety and comfort of their homes.

Festivities will kick off on Wednesday, July 22. To view the schedule for that day, click here.

The event continues on Thursday, July 23, with a packed full day’s worth of programming! Once again, there are TONS of educational panels addressing science, as well as tips for those hoping to break into various fields, whether it’s comics, animation, gaming, film, or more!

But the biggest highlights are the media panels. At 10 am, fans can tune into the ‘Star Trek Universe’ panel which will include executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin, as well as (tentatively) Sonequa Martin-Green, Michelle Yeoh, Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, Jeri Ryan, and Marina Sirtis, and more!

At 1 pm, HBO will host a panel for ‘His Dark Materials’ with executive producers Jane Tranter and Jack Thorne, and cast members Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Amir Wilson, Andrew Scott, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Amazon Prime Video is hosting panels for several of its current and upcoming shows– ‘Utopia’, ‘Truth Seekers’, ‘Upload’, and perhaps most excitingly, ‘The Boys’ Season 2. All panels will include creators and cast.

Other highlights include SYFY’s Roast of Todd MacFarlane and a Bugs Bunny 80th Anniversary celebration.

Check out all of the panels below. Times are Pacific.

10:00 AM

Art and the Holocaust

Body Talk

Building a Geek Brand: Surviving a Pandemic

Causeplay – In Service to Others

Crunchyroll Industry Panel

Graphix: Get Drawn In

How to Get News Coverage

P.S. NPC: Storytelling in Video Games

Star Trek Universe Virtual Panel

Transforming Together Time: Family Gaming and the Future of Play

Virtual Fandom: Superhero Fandom Adapts to the Pandemic

X-Men Fandom Surprise Party

11:00 AM

Alien Superstar with Henry Winkler & Lin Oliver

Batgirls!

Cartoon Network Studios: The Art of Storyboarding

Hollyweird Science: Creativity, Correctness, and Collaboration

James Bond – 007 in Comics!

Mega Construx Unveils New Halo Toy Line

Shannon Messenger Keeper of The Lost Cities Spotlight Panel

Solar Opposites

The Art of Collaboration: Duos Behind Top TV Shows

Web Comics: Saving the Entertainment Industy, Four Panels at a TIme

12:00 PM

75th Anniversary of Moomin Appreciation

All the Starfleet Ladies: Then and Now

Amazon Prime Video: Truth Seekers

Cartoon Network Studios First Look

Comics During Clampdown: Creativity In The Time of COVID

Duncanville

From Script to Screen: Behind-The-Scenes of Your Favorite Film & TV Shows

Legion M: How We’re Opening the Gates to Hollywood

Mattel & WWE Elite Squad Fan Panel

Oddball Comics Not-So-Live!

Paperfilms’ Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner

1:00 PM

A Look Inside “Marvel’s 616” on Disney+

Amazon Prime Video: Utopia

Comics Satire and The New Political Cartoon

His Dark Materials Virtual Panel and Q&A Session

How Every Epic Fantasy Can Be . . . Epically Different

Insider Art: A Compendium of Comics, Crafts & Cats for All Ages

Legendary Comics 2.0: Sci-Fi, YA, Romance, and More!

So You Want to Make an Action Figure, a Conversation with today’s Indie Toy Makers

Terry Moore Is Still Drawing Comics

The Future of Entertainment

The Women Behind Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet – Collaboration Across Gaming & Television to Create A Successful Crossover

This is Not the Apocalypse You’re Looking For: Real Life Disasters, Fictional Recovery

Wonder Women: Superstars of Paranormal

2:00 PM

Amazon Prime Video: Upload

Artist Bootcamp by DeviantArt

Collider: Directors on Directing

Draw Along With Dark Horse

Horizon Zero Dawn Comes To Comics

How to Build a Girl Squad

IDW: G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes with Rob Liefeld

Music for Animation

Shaenon Garrity in Conversation with Andrew Farago

SYFY: The Roast of Todd McFarlane

The Adventure Zone: Petals to the Metal Graphic Novel

The Brave New World of TwoMorrows

Comic-Con Museum: A Museum for All Ages

Shaman King: Then, Now & Tomorrow

3:00 PM

Afro-Futurism and Black Religion: Connecting Imaginations

Artist as Brand, Rise of the Artist Entrepreneur

Brandon Sanderson Spotlight

Dubbing American into Latin American – A Chat with Dub Actors

HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Close Enough

Humanoids Legacy

NBC’s Superstore

Prototype and Game Pitches: Publishing Your Tabletop Game

Soundtracks to Fandom: Z2 Comics and the Graphic Album

The Boys Season 2

The Science of Back to the Future

ThunderCats Roar

4:00 PM

Action Figure Insider – 15 years of Talking About Toys

ASC: Sketch-to-Screen: VR/AR/Gaming & Beyond

Bugs Bunny’s 80th Anniversary Extravaganza

Graphic Novel or Illustrated Book: You Make the Call

Inside the Voice Actors Studio – Home Edition

Manga Publishing Industry Roundtable

MARVEL HQ

Teaching and Making Comics

The Blacklist Draws on Animation to Complete Season 7 Amid CoVid

The Rise and Rise of the Australian Comic and Toy Collectibles Market

Twenty Years of Harry Dresden

5:00 PM

Breaking Into Comics and Staying In!

Go Fish!, Ultraduck and Miskatonic: Arcanamation Nation

LGBTQ Characters on Television – What’s Next?

Nerd Up or Shut Up Live

Orbit’s New Voices in SF&F

The Science of Star Trek: Three Generations of Advice

The State of the Industry: Animation Superstars

Van Helsing Season 4 – Comic-Con@Home Panel Discussion

Image Comics Spotlight

6:00 PM

23rd Annual San Diego Comic-Con Superhero Kung Fu Extravaganza

Dispatches from Middle-earth: What’s new for Tolkien fans

Heavy Metal: Forging The Future of Genre

How To Thrive as an Indy Comics Creator Now!

How To Write And Create Manga

Mystery Science Theater 3000: A Panel Panorama

Shudder: ‘Horror is Queer’

The Impact of Universality of Superhero Stories

The League of Extraordinary Scientists and Engineers: More Science in Your Fiction

The Most Dangerous Women at Comic-Con: Building a Better Heroine

To read more details about all panels and to schedule your viewings, visit the Comic-Con website.