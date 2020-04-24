‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Magic’ was just delayed a couple of weeks ago, from its original release date of May 7, 2021, to November 5, 2021. Now it has been pushed back even further, to March 25, 2022. On a more positive note, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ has actually been moved up from February 18, 2022, to February 11.

The delay for ‘Doctor Strange’ is probably due to the fact that a new director, Sam Raimi, has just announced that he has officially signed on. Raimi replaced Scott Derrickson who helmed the first ‘Doctor Strange’ but quit the sequel due to creative differences, which ironically included studio-mandated release dates. Derrickson had reportedly not begun working on the screenplay before his departure. Jade Bartlett had been announced as screenwriter last October, but it isn’t clear how much work she did. In February, Michael Waldron was said to be taking over writing duties.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Benedict Wong are returning from the first movie. (Cumberbatch and Wong have appeared in multiple other Marvel movies since.) Elizabeth Olsen will co-star in her established Marvel role as Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch, and her upcoming Disney+ series, ‘WandaVision’ will set up elements in ‘Multiverse of Madness’. It is RUMORED that Nightmare will be the film’s villain, and that the movie will introduce additional Marvel characters that have never been seen in the film franchise.

Rachel McAdams‘ Christine Palmer will not appear.

This announcement comes hot on the heels of Sony’s announcement that the third Tom Holland-starring ‘Spider-Man’ movie and the animated sequel to ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ have also been delayed.

Of course, in addition to the change in directors for ‘Multiverse of Madness’, EVERYTHING has been postponed due to the shut-downs caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Check back for updates. Are you disappointed that ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ has been delayed again and for four whole months?

Source: The Hollywood Reporter