Well, unfortunately, this should come as no surprise. The next ‘Spider-Man’ movie has been delayed due to the current Hollywood shut-down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Star Tom Holland was expected to film the video game adaptation ‘Uncharted’ to be followed by this next ‘Spider-Man’, but as it stands right now, he’s not about to start shooting anything. The third film in this cycle was scheduled to open on July 16, 2021, but is now expected on November 5, 2021. That’s not a massive postponement. In fact, it’s actually somewhat optimistic as there is currently no end in sight for the stay-at-home orders in a lot of states, despite rumblings (and protests) to the contrary.

In other Sony Spidey news, the animated sequel to ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ was also delayed. It had been set to open on April 8, 2022, but will now bow on October 7, 2022.

Sony also announced shifted release dates for ‘Fatherhood’ (a drama starring Kevin Hart), ‘The Nightingale’ (a WWII picture with Dakota and Elle Fanning), ‘Hotel Transylvania 4’, and ‘Man From Toronto’ (another Kevin Hart movie, also starring Matthew McConaughey).

‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ made $1.132 billion at the box office when it was released last year. Stars Tom Holland and Zendaya are expected to return. Despite a brief scare, it is now official that the third movie will be connected to Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. In September, it was reported that director Jon Watts who directed ‘Far From Home’ and ‘Homecoming’ was in final negotiations to return.

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ was a hit when it was released during the holiday season in 2018. It went on to make $375.5 million at the global box office. This picture introduced Miles Morales and other Spider-Heroes from various parallel worlds. The sequel is expected to again play with the idea of different Spider-Beings, including Supaidāman, or the “Japanese Spider-Man” featured in a 1970s tokusatsu (sentai) series, as well as Spider-Man 2099 and the animated Spidey from the 1967 Saturday morning show, who were both teased in a stinger at the end of the first ‘Spider-Verse’. This picture will have a different creative team, with Joaquim Dos Santos directing with a script by David Callaham.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter