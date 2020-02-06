Rachel McAdams will not be back as Doctor Christine Palmer in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, as reported by Variety, who stated simply:

“Rachel McAdams, however, will not reprise her role as Strange’s colleague Christine Palmer.”

It was just revealed and confirmed that Sam Raimi is in talks to take over the job of directing this sequel to the 2016 Marvel hit, in which McAdams had a fairly small role. Raimi will replace Scott Derrickson, who directed the first movie, but departed the sequel due to creative differences, which include the studio-mandated release date and other factors.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Benedict Wong will both return as Doctor Stephen Strange and Wong, roles they originated in the first ‘Doctor Strange’ and reprised in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’. It hasn’t been confirmed, but rumors suggest that Chiwetel Ejiofor will be back as Mordo, Strange’s onetime ally, who has since vowed to eliminate all sorcerers.

Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch will also co-star in ‘Multiverse of Madness’. Her Disney+ series, ‘WandaVision, which arrives this December, will lead directly into this new film.

There have been rumors that the villain Nightmare will play a role in both ‘Multiverse of Madness’ and ‘WandaVision’, but those are just RUMORS for now. Marvel Studios head, Kevin Feige teased that this film will introduce a Marvel hero that “you won’t expect or won’t guess.” It’s possible that this is America Chavez, but once again, that is just a RUMOR. And speaking of that, there has also been buzz that ‘Multiverse of Madness’ could introduce Namor the Sub-Mariner, and/or Brother/Doctor Voodoo. (There are also rumors that Namor could appear in ‘Black Panther 2’, but that could just be wishful thinking on the part of Marvel fans who just want to see this character in a movie… ANY movie.)

So for now, McAdams can take a seat next to Liv Tyler, another Marvel love interest who appeared once and never again. Then again, we all thought Natalie Portman was finished with the MCU, but now she’s headlining ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, so anything is possible.

Are you upset that Rachel McAdams’ Christine Palmer won’t be in the sequel?

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ will be released in theaters on May 7, 2021.