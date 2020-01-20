There has been talk of Nightmare serving as the main villain of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, but industry publication/website Production Weekly has revealed a synopsis for the sequel that indicates that at least one villain in the picture will be someone viewers are already familiar with, Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Mordo.

Here is the synopsis:

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy seeks to destroy every sorcerer on Earth, messing with Strange’s plan and also causing him to unleash an unspeakable evil.

Of course, Nightmare may be the “unspeakable evil” mentioned. But clearly, Mordo is the “old friend turned enemy,” which was set up in the first movie.

Oddly, Ejiofor isn’t listed as part of the cast, but Rachel McAdams is. She had the relatively small role in the first movie as Doctor Christine Palmer, Strange’s colleague and potential romantic interest. There hasn’t been any mention of her returning, but it would make sense to bring her back, if only to give McAdams more to do.

Another plot element that fans may find intriguing is the mention that Doctor Strange will continue studying the Time Stone. That artifact, like the rest of the Infinity Stones, was restored to its proper place in time and space by Captain America at the end of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. So we haven’t seen the last of the Infinity Stones. (Is that good or bad?)

This may just be a placeholder synopsis, as it has been heavily teased that ‘Multiverse of Madness’ will be a lot more avant-garde than this straightforward-sounding plot indicates. There is no mention of how Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) factors into the story, but we know she does. We also know that the upcoming Disney+ series, ‘WandaVision’ plays a part in setting this movie up. ‘Loki’ is also known to tie-in somehow.

Perhaps a more immediate mystery is who will direct this movie, which is due to hit theaters early next year? Scott Derrickson, who helmed the first movie, recently walked away after creative clashes with Marvel Studios/Disney. Expect a decision to be made soon, as this flick is going to need months of post-production before its release.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is scheduled to open on May 7, 2021.