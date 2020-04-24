‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’s Genevieve O’Reilly will return in the role of Mon Mothma in Disney+’s upcoming Cassian Andor’ series, starring Diego Luna, reprising his role from the same film. In addition, Denise Gough has been cast in an undisclosed role. Alan Tudyk is believed to be reprising the voice of cranky droid K-2SO. It was announced last week that Stellan Skarsgård and Kyle Soller had also been cast in mystery roles. The series takes place prior to the events of ‘Rogue One’, which… if you’ve seen ‘Rogue One’, you know why.

In other news, Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote and directed portions of ‘Rogue One’ is set to co-write and direct and will now act as showrunner, as Stephen Schiff has exited the project. Schiff had contributed to writing the series, along with Dan Gilroy and Beau Willimon. Production was supposed to begin in June, to be released in 2021. Of course, that may no longer be the case.

In addition to starring as Mon Mothma in ‘Rogue One’, O’Reilly has provided the character’s voice on ‘Star Wars Rebels’. (Mon Mothma originally appeared in ‘Return of the Jedi’ played by Caroline Blakiston). Most recently, O’Reilly starred on the Amazon Prime Video series ‘Tin Star’, and appeared in the movies ‘Tolkien’ and ‘The Kid That Would Be King’.

O’Reilly may be best recognized for co-starring on the Showtime series ‘Episodes’ with Matt LeBlanc, and she had a brief role as Julie on ‘The Walking Dead’.

Coincidentally, Gough also appeared in ‘The Kid That Would Be King’. Among her recent films have been ‘The Good Traitor’ and ‘The Other Lamb’. She also had a role in the untitled ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel pilot for HBO that was NOT picked up to series, and serves as a voice actor in video games, including ‘The Witcher’ franchise.

Even though ‘Cassian Andor’ may not begin filming in June as planned, clearly there is a lot of stuff going on behind the scenes.

