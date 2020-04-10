Hollywood may be shut down, but that doesn’t mean that nothing is going on behind the scenes. Fans are still looking forward to all the big movies that were announced before the COVID-19 outbreak, including those that haven’t begun filming yet. One of the most anticipated movies coming in the next couple of years is ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ to be directed by Taika Waititi, who helmed the fan-beloved ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. Waititi held an Instagram Live watch party of ‘Ragnarok’, during which he spilled a few details regarding what fans can… and cannot… expect from ‘Love and Thunder’.

Discussing the new picture, Waititi admitted:

“It’s so over the top now in the very best way. It makes Ragnarok seem like a really run of the mill, very safe film…this new film feels like we asked a bunch of 10-year-olds what should be in a movie and just said yes to everything… Look up space sharks and that should give you an idea,”

Yes, the film will include Marvel’s Space Sharks (also called Starsharks). But one character that will absolutely NOT be in the film, despite recent rumors, is the Silver Surfer. The rights to that popular character were previously held by 20th Century Fox who included him in the movie ‘Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer’, but that film was not particularly successful, artistically or financially.

It also doesn’t seem likely that Tom Hiddleston’s Loki will appear in the film, but with his own Disney+ series on the way, Waititi took the “no comment” route.

But could another character that fans have been dying to see on the big screen pop up in ‘Love and Thunder’? Waititi stated:

“I’d love Beta Ray Bill, but I just don’t know right now, things are a bit up in the air.”

During the same Q&A, Waititi stated that the current version of the script is the fourth or fifth, so if Beta Ray Bill hasn’t been worked into the story by this point, it doesn’t seem likely that he will appear in the finished film. Then again, there is still time… possibly LOTS of it, depending on how this pandemic goes.

On fan-favorite that fans should look forward to is Korg, the CGI rock man whose voice Waititi has provided in ‘Ragnarok’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

“We do touch on Korg’s — how should I say it? — culture. Where he’s from…a few of the cultural specificities of Kronans…if you look in the comics there’s some stuff about how they procreate.”

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ stars Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, the new Thor; Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, the new King of Asgard, in search of her Queen; Chris Hemsworth as the original Thor, whose role in the new film is a bit of a mystery; and Christian Bale, whose part in the sequel is a complete mystery.

Due to the coronavirus shutdown, the release of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ has been moved to February 18, 2022.

