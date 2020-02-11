Scott Derrickson dropped out of directing ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ in early January. In addition to directing the first ‘Doctor Strange’, released in 2016, Derrickson co-wrote the screenplay with C. Robert Cargill and Jon Spaihts. But according to Cargill, he and Derrickson had not written a script for ‘Multiverse of Madness’ prior to Derrickson’s departure.

According to Cargill on Twitter:



Since it keeps coming up in news stories, it’s worth noting that Scott and I never had the opportunity to write a draft of MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS, so whatever they are working with now isn’t derivative of our work. I am of course very excited to see where they take Stephen next. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) February 8, 2020

It was just announced last week that Michael Waldron, writer of the upcoming ‘Loki’ series on Disney+, has stepped in to pen the screenplay for ‘Multiverse of Madness’. In October, it was reported that Jade Halley Bartlett (‘The Turning’) was writing it, but that doesn’t appear to be true.

Waldron previously worked as a writer and production assistant on ‘Rick and Morty’, and he is writing and executive producing ‘Heels’, the upcoming wrestling-based series set to star Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig.

Reportedly, Sam Raimi is in talks to direct ‘Multiverse of Madness’.

According to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, ‘Loki’ will feed into ‘Multiverse of Madness’, so it probably helps that they will have the same writer. Another Disney+ series,‘WandaVision’ is also expected to feed into the next ‘Doctor Strange’ movie.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Benedict Wong will return as Doctor Stephen Strange and Wong, respectively. Both originated their roles in the first ‘Doctor Strange” before appearing in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Elizabeth Olsen will co-star as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. The latest buzz is that Chiwetel Ejiofor will also be back as Mordo, but it was just revealed that Rachel McAdams, who played Doctor Christine Palmer, will NOT return in the sequel.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ will be released in theaters on May 7, 2021.