‘Stargirl’ was announced as headed to DC Universe back in July of 2018, at San Diego Comic-Con. At long last, the series is set to debut on DC Universe on Monday, May 11. After that, it will air on The CW the next day, Tuesday, May 12 at 9 pm EST, following a new episode of ‘The Flash’. The second episode will air on The CW the next Tuesday, May 19, also at 9 pm after ‘The Flash’, but after that, starting on Tuesday, May 26, it will permanently shift to the Tuesday, 8 pm slot, replacing ‘The Flash’, which is going on hiatus. Each episode will also be available to stream on The CW’s outlets, CWTV.com and The CW app, and will remain on these outlets for the duration of the season and beyond, along with fellow new shows ‘Batwoman’, ‘Nancy Drew’, and ‘Katy Keene’.

Based on the DC characters created by Geoff Johns, Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. The new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series.

Fans were treated to a glimpse at Brec Bassinger as Stargirl and some of her supporting cast in the finale of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. Luke Wilson also stars as Courtney’s stepfather, Pat Dugan, who trails her on her heroic exploits as the mecha S.T.R.I.P.E., with Amy Smart as Courtney’s mother and Pat’s new bride, Barbara. Trae Romano portrays Pat’s son, Mike.

Joel McHale appears as Pat’s former mentor Starman/Sylvester Pemberton, a member of the Justice Society of America, along with Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Hourman/Rex Tyler, Brian Stapf as Wildcat/Ted Grant, and Henry Thomas as Doctor Mid-Nite/Charles McNider. (It appeared that Green Lantern/Alan Scott also appeared in the trailer, but it went by really quickly.)

Assembling against them are an Injustice Society of villains including Meg Delacy as Shiv/Cindy Burman, the daughter of the Dragon King; Eric Goins as The Gambler/Steven Sharpe; Neil Hopkins as Sportsmaster/Lawrence Crock; Hina Khan as Anaya Bowin, who is either a feminized version of The Fiddler, or his successor, known in the comics as Virtuoso; Nelson Lee as The Dragon King; Joe Knezevich as The Wizard/William Zarick; and Joy Osmanski as The Tigress/Paula Brooks.

The cast also includes Christopher James Baker, Cameron Gellman, Neil Jackson, Yvette Monreal, Hunter Sansone, Jake Austin Walker, and Anjelika Washington. Their roles are unknown, but some of them are going to be members of the younger Justice Society that Courtney forms.

Washington is most likely playing Beth Chapel, a.k.a. the second Dr. Midnight, as two adult actors, Kron Moore and Gilbert Glenn Brown are playing “Dr. Chapel” and “James Michael Chapel” respectively. Presumably, they are her parents. Monreal is probably playing Yolanda Montez, the new Wildcat, as once again, other cast members are listed as playing members of the Montez family. One of the male actors is playing Rick Tyler, the son of Ferrigno’s Rex Tyler/Hourman, who will inherit his father’s masked identity, as an even younger actor, Boston Pierce, is listed as playing “Young Rick.”

Geoff Johns, who created the character, Courtney Whitmore, based on his late sister Courtney, who died in a plane explosion, will serve as executive producer of ‘Stargirl’ and co-showrunner, a position he shares with Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar). Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter also serve as executive producers.

Once again, the first episode of ‘Stargirl’ will be available on DC Universe on May 11, and will air on The CW on May 12, at 9 pm EST.

(NOTE: This is not to be confused with the Disney+ original movie ‘Stargirl’ which will be released on March 13.)

Source: TV Line