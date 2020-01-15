With the conclusion of the epic “Crisis on Infinite Earths” this week, all of the CW DC superhero shows now find themselves in new territory, somewhat literally. In the crossover, after the destruction of the multiverse and then its resurrection, all of the current Arrowverse series (‘The Flash,’ ‘Arrow,’ ‘Supergirl,’ ‘Batwoman,’ ‘Black Lightning,’ and ‘Legends of Tomorrow’) now find themselves on one new Earth, which has been dubbed “Earth-Prime,” though most will probably come to know it as “Earth-CW” in the future.

According to executive producer Marc Guggenheim, this was always the plan for ‘Crisis.’ In his words, while at a screening for ‘Crisis’ in December, he explains:

“We knew from last year, quite frankly, that we were going to merge and create Earth-CW basically, but Earth-Prime sounds better. Even though in the comics, Earth-Prime is our Earth, I just personally like the sound of Earth-Prime. So all of the CW [superhero] shows will be on the same Earth.”

Of course, unlike in the comics, the heroes saving the day does not result in ALL DC live-action universes merging into one Earth, as shown in the ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ episode of the crossover. New shows like ‘Stargirl‘ which is set to air both on the CW and the DC Streaming Service exist in their own universe, as does the ‘Titans‘ and ‘Doom Patrol‘ series on the DC Streaming Service (each one having their own universe). Here’s the full list of the universes we know:

Earth-Prime: Universe of CW’s ‘Arrowverse’

Earth-2: Universe of ‘Star Girl”

Earth-12: Universe of ‘Green Lantern’ movie from 2011

Earth-19: Universe of the cancelled ‘Swamp Thing’ series

Earth-9: Universe of ‘Titans’

Earth-21: Universe of ‘Doom Patrol’

Earth-96: Universe of ‘Superman Returns’ (presumably) aka universe where Brandon Routh’s Superman lives.

As for ‘Earth-Prime,’ the end of the ‘Legends’ episode teases the start of a kind of Justice League, returning to the STAR Labs hangar used in previous crossovers where White Canary, the Flash, Supergirl, Superman, Martian Manhunter, and Black Lightning meet up and reveal it has been turned into a meeting place for the heroes (complete with conference table) in case they all need to meet up and join forces again. Clearly the showrunners for all of the ‘Arrowverse’ shows have big plans for the future, and this new set-up gives a lot more possibilities for cross-overs, new characters, and a deeper DC mythology going forward.

What are your thoughts on the post “Crisis on Infinite Earths” merged CW Earth? Were you satisfied with how it all went down? Feel free to comment below with your opinions!

Source: EW