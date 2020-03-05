It has officially been a year since Hasbro kicked off their new ‘Power Rangers: Lightning Collection’ line of 6″ figures! The line, which is geared towards collectors and fans of the overall ‘Power Rangers’ legacy than to the most current iteration of the brand, has been a rousing success, to say the least. Most stores seem to have trouble keeping them in stock, and it isn’t hard to see why!

This year at New York Toy Fair 2020, Hasbro showcased the latest wave of these fully articulated 6″ figures, plus a few surprises that are sure to have fans of the original ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ super excited!

For Wave 5 of the ‘Power Rangers: Lightning Collection’, there will once again be four new figures heading our way! As per usual, each figure includes an alternative unmasked head as well as character-specific weapons and energy effects! But who made it into the latest wave?

Hasbro is working their way towards completion of the original ‘Mighty Morphin’ lineup by adding in the ‘Mighty Morphin’ Blue Ranger! This figure includes an unmasked Billy Cranston head, as well as both a combined and separated set of his battle staff.

As a way to help out fans who missed the SDCC exclusive version, Hasbro is releasing a new single-carded Gold Ranger from ‘Power Rangers Zeo’! The coolest thing about the Gold ‘Zeo’ Ranger is that the unmasked head he includes is actually Trey of Triforia, the original Gold Ranger! The original SDCC two-pack gave us an unmasked head of Jason Lee Scott, who was originally the Red ‘Mighty Morphin’ Ranger but later became the Gold ‘Zeo’ Ranger, so this is an awesome surprise!

The fan-favorite Red Ranger from ‘Power Rangers: Time Force’ is also going to be heading our way in this line, kicking off an all-new team lineup for fans to look forward to! This figure includes an unmasked head of Wes Collins.

The final figure of the wave comes to us straight out of the recent BOOM! Comics ‘Power Rangers’ series in the form of the Ranger Slayer! This character design is astounding and it’s super cool to see them make a figure of this relatively new character we have never had in any toyline before!

Capping off their new announcements for the 6″ figure line was something they had teased in recent weeks, but provided much more context for here with the Lord Zedd and Rita Repulsa ‘Silver Wedding’ edition two-pack that celebrates the twenty-fifth anniversary of their vile married bliss! Both Zedd and Rita feature silver accent colors to their attire, and special accessories including a silver wedding cake, a monster-grow bomb, and each character’s respective staffs are included! This is going to be a Gamestop exclusive.



Saving the coolest thing for last, Hasbro has revealed their all-new ‘Power Rangers: Lightning Collection’ Dragon Dagger prop replica! This is a 1:1 scale prop replica based on the original Dragon Dagger from season one of ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’! The Dragon Dagger features fully functional electronic flute buttons so that you actually have to play the keys in the right order to successfully “summon the Dragonzord” and kick off the electronic musical sequence (this is the first time we have ever had a replica Dragon Dagger that actually does this!). The Dragon Dagger features lights and (obviously) sounds, and even includes a fancy display stand so you can show it off in your home!

So what do you think is the coolest 'Power Rangers' item shown off by Hasbro this year at Toy Fair? What do you hope to see them tackle next?