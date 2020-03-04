Get ready for more Murray Bauman, as scene-stealer Brett Gelman has been bumped up to series regular for the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’. Conspiracy theorist Murray first appeared in Season 2, as a private investigator hired by the parents of Barb Holland to discover what happened to her. He has since helped Jonathan and Nancy, and Hopper and Joyce on separate occasions. In one fan-favorite interaction, he acted as translator for Russian scientist Alexei after Hopper and Joyce had essentially kidnapped him. Ultimately, he played a role in the “Battle for Starcourt” as the heroes sealed the portal that the Soviets had secretly opened.

This news follows the announcement that Priah Ferguson, who plays Erica Sinclair, Lucas’ sister, has also been promoted to series regular for S4.

Following the events of S3, the cast is down one regular, Dacre Montgomery/Billy Hargrove. Also, Cara Buono’s character, Karen Wheeler, has seen diminishing screen time and may have been dropped down to recurring, or even guest status. (She has been seen in a recurring role on this season of ‘Supergirl’.) However, it is known that Buono WILL be back one way or another, as she appears with the rest of the cast in this video posted on Twitter:

hop told us to leave the door open 3 inches…you’re welcome pic.twitter.com/hfeprJIXpF — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) March 3, 2020

It has also been announced that more new characters will be added this season, possibly as a result of the Beyers and Eleven moving to a new town. Otherwise, expect the core cast to remain intact– Millie Bobby Brown, Natalia Dyer, David Harbour, Maya Hawke, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, and Finn Wolfhard.

Outside of ‘Stranger Things’, Gelman has earned notice for his supporting role on Amazon’s award-winning ensemble ‘Fleabag’. He also had the role of Roland Finkelstein on S3 of the Audience channel’s ‘Mr. Mercedes’.

It appears that the cast and crew of ‘Stranger Things’ have reconvened, so filming should begin soon. Production is expected to take most of the year, so we probably won’t get the new season until sometime in 2021. And yes, we are still in the dark as to whether this will be the last installment, or if the gang will be back one fifth and final time.

