Get ready to unlock some deeply buried secrets, as Netflix’s ‘Locke & Key’ is almost here. The streaming service has unveiled what might be the final trailer for the series which features a family moving into their ancestral home, Key House, which is quite accurately named, as the kids discover mysterious keys which can unlock their minds and apparent portals in reality.

The series was based on the comic book by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, and was developed for TV by Hill himself, with Carlton Cuse, Aron Eli Coleite, and Meredith Averill. There will be ten episodes of the first season and a second is already in the works.

Last year, Netflix scored a solid hit around this time, with another family-based, comic book property, ‘The Umbrella Academy’. Will ‘Locke & Key’ perform as well?

Check out the new trailer and see what you think?

Darby Stanchfield heads up the cast as matriarch Nina Locke, with Bill Heck as her ill-fated husband, Rendell, whose death sets up the series. Connor Jessup portrays oldest sibling, Tyler, with Emilia Jones as middle child, Kinsey, Jackson Robert Scott as youngest kid, Bode, Sherri Saum as teacher Ellie Whedon, who has a past connection to Rendell and Key House, Griffin Gluck as Kinsey’s friend Gabe, Laysla de Oliveira as the demon Dodge, Petrice Jones as Scot Kavanaugh, who becomes fixated on Kinsey, and Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Sam Lesser, a loner that falls under Dodge’s control.

Recurring cast members are Steven Williams as kindly teacher, Joe Ridgeway; Kevin Alves as “life of the party” Javi, who becomes Tyler’s new best friend; Asha Bromfield as “horror nerd” Zadie Wells; and Felix Mallard as Lucas Caravaggio.

After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), the series is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.

The first season of ‘Locke & Key’ arrives on Netflix on Friday, February 7.

Source: Netflix