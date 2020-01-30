RUMOR MILL: Take this information with a grain of salt as it is strictly a RUMOR for now.

Last year, it was RUMORED that Marvel Studios was seeking a transgender female actor for one of its upcoming projects. Now it appears that this performer was sought for ‘Loki’ and the character that they are playing is Sera. According to The Illuminerdy, Sera will be introduced on this Disney+ series with plans to appear in the films afterward. (Possibly in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’?)

Sera is a relatively new addition to the Marvel Comics Universe, having been introduced in 2015’s ‘Angela: Asgard’s Assassin’ #1. She is the wife of Angela, a character originally created by Todd McFarlane and Neil Gaiman for McFarlane’s ‘Spawn’ comic book, but Gaiman later sued and won the rights to Angela, which he then sold to Marvel. In the Marvel Comics, she was revealed to be the lost sister of Thor.

Sera is part of the all-male group of wingless angels, the Anchorites, however, Sera identified as female. In addition to Angela, Sera has connections to Loki, Malekith, and both Thors. In the comics, Angela has been a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy (and the Asgardians of the Galaxy), so the live-action version of Sera could potentially connect to a number of existing characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sera was eventually killed and went to Hel, the realm ruled by Hela. Angela finally managed to free Sera, but she later vanished without a trace and her current status is unknown.

Does Sera’s introduction mean that Angela will also appear in an upcoming live-action project? It might. Or the character could be repurposed.

Michael Waldron (‘Rick & Morty’) developed the ‘Loki’ Disney+ series, which is expected to begin production this year to be released in 2021. Tom Hiddleston returns as his fan-favorite god of mischief. Sophia Di Martino has also been cast, and is believed to be playing a female version of Loki.

It doesn’t appear that Sera has been cast yet, so stay tuned for news about that. On the show, she will be a recurring character. There are only expected to be six episodes of ‘Loki’. Like the rest of the Disney+ Marvel shows, it will tie into the films in an undisclosed manner.

