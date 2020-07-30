It’s hard to believe that the finale of ‘Stargirl’ Season 1 is just around the corner! The shared series between DC Universe and The CW has proven to be a hit on both outlets, but moving forward, Season 2 will air only on The CW, as it seems that DC Universe is shifting over to a service strictly devoted to digital comics.

Brec Bassinger heads up the cast as an optimistic teenager who inherits the mantle of Stargirl from the deceased hero Starman, a member of the Justice Society of America, until his and all of their untimely deaths at the hands of the Injustice Society of America. Mentored by her stepfather, Starman’s sidekick Stripesy, a.k.a. Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson), Courtney has assembled a new JSA with Rick Tyler (Cameron Gellman), the son of original JSA member, Hourman, and two more friends. Yolanda Montez (Yvette Monreal) has taken on the identity of Wildcat, while brainy Beth Caple (Anjelika Washington) has become the new Dr. Mid-Nite.

In the season finale, “Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E.’, the new JSA, aided by Sir Justin, the Shining Knight (Mark Ashworth), will face off against the ISA for one final (?) showdown.

Below, you will find the synopsis for the last episode, and four still images.

“Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E Part Two” – (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

PROJECT NEW AMERICA – As the Injustice Society of America comes one step closer to accomplishing their mission, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA face-off with Icicle and the villains of the ISA. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, and Christopher James Baker also star. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#113). Original airdate 8/11/2020.

The Season 1 finale of ‘Stargirl’ will be released on DC Universe on August 10 and will air on The CW on August 11. It will then be available to stream on The CW app and website.